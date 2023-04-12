Marcus Rashford injury: Manchester United forward ruled out of Europa League tie vs Sevilla and 'a few games'

Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final on Thursday against Sevilla and "a few games" due to a muscle injury, however is expected to return for the season run-in, the club have confirmed.

Rashford was substituted in the 80th minute of Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

United say the England international "will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in".

Rashford has been a key part of the club's revival this season under Erik ten Hag by scoring 28 goals in all competitions, including one at Wembley in February which helped them lift the Carabao Cup, the first available trophy of the season.

United, though, have recently seen Anthony Martial return to fitness and he scored the second goal on Saturday against Everton.

Christian Eriksen is also back, coming on as a substitute on Saturday after returning from a lengthy injury lay-off while United are expected to have Casemiro in the squad on Thursday with the midfielder having served his four-game suspension, missing the last three Premier League games, plus their FA Cup tie with Fulham.

Rashford's injury, coupled with the possibility of United playing 65 games this season if they reach the finals of the FA Cup and Europa League, prompted fresh calls from Ten Hag on Saturday for more considerate scheduling.

United lost at Newcastle in last Sunday's late kick-off and played Brentford on Wednesday before kicking off last weekend's round of fixtures with the lunchtime game against Everton.

"Some things you can't avoid, but this was avoidable," Ten Hag said. "Why has the Premier League given us the late Sunday night game and the early Saturday game? I think it's not right.

"You are running a risk; players can't recover that quickly. All science and research will tell you players need a certain time to recover.

"It is also part of the schedule that we are now finding ourselves in this situation and now we can only pray he [Rashford] is not dropping off."

Asked whether he was guilty of overplaying Rashford, and whether that was indicative of a lack of depth in the squad, Ten Hag said: "Not any manager in this stage of the season will rotate so much.

"I know that is why this is the toughest league and in all the leagues and competitions we were in then you need a squad to rotate to a certain point, but this was avoidable, it was not necessary to set the schedule like we have now.

"Other things are more important from a sporting element like protecting the players. Today was saw an entertaining afternoon but players can't do that when they are not fresh.

"We created a lot of chances but missing chances is due to a lack of freshness in the final moment. You risk injuries so we have to protect the players, and that is also in the interest of what the audience want to see. You have to have the best players on the pitch."

Manchester United face Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday at 8pm, before travelling to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Super Sunday on April 16, live on Sky Sports.

April 13: Sevilla (H) - Europa League, kick-off 8pm

April 16: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

April 20: Sevilla (A) - Europa League, kick-off 8pm

April 22: Brighton (N) - FA Cup semi-final, kick-off 3pm

April 27: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8:15pm

April 30: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 4: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7pm

May 13: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

TBA: Chelsea (H) - Premier League