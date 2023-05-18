Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United move to offer Argentina defender improved contract at Old Trafford

Manchester United want to reward Lisandro Martinez for his fine first season with a new contract.

The club have indicated to the player's representatives they want to offer him fresh terms that will also extend his time at the club beyond June 2027.

Martinez is currently out injured and will miss the rest of the season after suffering a fractured metatarsal in United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla a month ago in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Initial talks have been held about what the new terms should look like - but an offer may not arrive until the club takeover process has been completed.

Martinez has been superb for United since becoming one of Erik ten Hag's first signings from Ajax last summer, and he has been nominated for the club's player of the year award.

Manchester United

Chelsea Thursday 25th May 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

He is understood to be delighted with his first season at Old Trafford, having swiftly overcome the early adjustment period to the Premier League after arriving from the Netherlands.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says other players will need to step up and they suffered two injury blows, with Martinez and Raphael Varane both injured

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marcus Rashford returns to training ahead Manchester United's top four run-in following a leg injury which kept him out of Saturday's win over Wolves

Marcus Rashford has boosted Manchester United's top-four Premier League hopes by returning to training.

England striker Rashford, who has scored 29 goals this season, missed Saturday's 2-0 victory over Wolves with a leg injury.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay is also closing in on a return, having not played since scoring in a 2-0 win over Everton on April 8.

France defender Raphael Varane, who Ten Hag said was replaced late on against Wolves as a precaution, also trained on Wednesday.

Marcel Sabitzer this week joined Martinez and Donny van de Beek on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

Fourth-placed United continue their bid for Champions League football at Bournemouth on Saturday.

After their trip to the south coast, United conclude their league campaign with home games against Chelsea and Fulham.

With the 2023 summer transfer window set to open, we round up the latest news, potential deals, and some of the players linked with moves in and out of Man Utd...

May 20: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 25: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

June 3: Manchester City (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off 3pm