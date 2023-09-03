The Glazers: Man Utd takeover bidders remain interested and not been told club has been taken off market

The bidders hoping to buy Manchester United still remain interested in a takeover and believe the club remains up for sale.

A Mail on Sunday report claims the Glazers are planning to take Man Utd off the market with the plan of putting the club back up for sale in 2025 when they believe their valuation of £7bn-£10bn will be met.

Those involved in the process, including merchant bank Raine, the overseers of the takeover talks, have not been told of any change.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe were the only serious bidders by the end of the takeover process but they fell short of the valuation the Glazers set. Sky Sports News understands that they wanted £6bn.

There has always been a strong possibility that the Glazers will not sell, having never officially put the club up for sale.

US hedge fund Elliott Management were also sniffing around, offering investment into the club which could have allowed the Glazers to remain as majority shareholders.

Man Utd fans have protested the Glazers' ownership ever since they completed a leveraged buyout to assume full control of the club in 2005, with discontent towards the family now at an all-time high.

Neville sceptical Glazers will take Man Utd off the market

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville says he does not believe the Glazers are actually taking the club off the market.

"[The Glazers] have to do something," the former Man Utd captain wrote on social media. "They've run out of money and the financial situation is desperate. They need investment in.

"They're also having a toxic impact on the club from the inside out. The negligence continues for now but I don't think it can go on without some action on raising funds.

"Also who would come in as a minority alongside them with the damage it would do to their reputation?"