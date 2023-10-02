Manchester United winger Antony could return in Tuesday's Champions League home game against Galatasaray; Brazilian dealing with police inquiries into allegations of abuse against him; Lisandro Martinez faces up to three months out with defender to undergo surgery on a foot injury

Antony: Manchester United player could return against Galatasaray on Tuesday, says Erik ten Hag

Antony is in contention to be included in Manchester United’s squad for Tuesday's Champions League match against Galatasaray

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag confirmed Antony could return in Tuesday's Champions League clash against Galatasaray amid police inquiries into allegations of abuse against him.

The 23-year-old was given a leave of absence by the club last month to deal with the allegations that the winger has always denied.

Antony returned to the UK from Brazil last week and attended a voluntary interview with Greater Manchester Police, with United saying on Friday that he was back available for selection.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win against Manchester United in the Premier League

The winger returned to training on Saturday and could feature against Turkish champions Galatasaray at Old Trafford, a month on from his last appearance at Arsenal.

"Antony will be in consideration, but yesterday was his first time back in team training," United boss Ten Hag said.

"We have a final training (session) and then we make a decision, but he will be in consideration, yeah."

Antony is facing several accusations of physical aggression towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin, who spoke to Brazilian outlet UOL earlier this month.

The winger has denied those allegations, as well as further assault claims made by Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana.

Cavallin is reportedly set to speak to police later this week and Ten Hag was asked what Antony's return to the squad says to victims of domestic violence.

"So, he cooperated fully," the United boss said, having not heard the initial question. "It came out he's not charged, so..."

Martinez to have surgery on foot injury

Image: Lisandro Martinez is to undergo surgery on a foot injury

Antony is back involved, but fellow attacker Jadon Sancho remains banished from a first-team squad beset by injuries.

Full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Sergio Reguilon are out, while Amad Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo have been unable to feature this season.

Now key centre-back Lisandro Martinez is facing up to three months on the sidelines.

The Argentina international underwent surgery after sustaining a fractured metatarsal in April's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla.

Martinez returned to action this term, but an aggravation of that foot injury means he again has to go under the knife at a key point of the season.

"I can confirm Licha Martinez will have to undergo surgery," Ten Hag said. "So, the team news is probably Antony dos Santos can return."

Ten Hag: Team is moving forward

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville, speaking on his podcast, said that he was not surprised that Manchester United lost against Crystal Palace and feels the club needs a cultural reset if they are to right the wrongs at the club

United head into Tuesday's match in desperate need of a win, not only due to losing their Champions League opener 4-3 at Bayern Munich but because of Saturday's meek 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

The defeat means it the club's worst start to a league season after seven games in 34 years.

"Of course we are disappointed about the result," Ten Hag said.

"Then you have to analyse the game, where were the problems, then you have to move forward, but also give solutions for the problems."

Ten Hag believes "the team is moving forward" despite the results, saying there are positives among the negatives.

Image: Erik ten Hag is presiding over United's worst-ever start to a Premier League season after seven games

Marcus Rashford's performances have been among United's issues, having scored just once after a campaign in which he plundered 30 goals in all competitions.

"The facts are that he is not scoring in this moment, but also he had the opportunities," Ten Hag said of the misfiring England international.

"I think, for instance, in the game against Brighton, there were five or six occasions when he was in a very good spot.

"If he works hard and if he invests every day, goes into every game with the right focus and if the team also around him supply him, help him and support him with movement then it will come.

"Then Marcus Rashford is a player who is capable of always scoring goals in every game and when he's coming in the right spots he will score."

Varane: We have quality to challenge for Champions League

Image: Raphael Varane believes Man Utd can win the Champions League this season

Four-time Champions League winner Raphael Varane believes Manchester United have the quality to become kings of Europe despite their shaky start to the season.

"I think that this competition is about details and you have to be efficient to win the competition," the 2018 World Cup winner said.

"In the last weeks, I think what we can improve is to be more efficient in front of goal, with a very low number of occasions we concede goals.

"We need to create a lot to score, so that's the reality of the top level. You have to be efficient to win big trophies.

"I think we have the quality in the squad to play and to win the competition.

"But we have to improve and tomorrow it's a great opportunity to get the first points in the competition and to move forward and to improve."

Asked if United's squad is good enough to win this season's Champions League, experienced Varane said: "Yes, I think so. I think the quality is in the squad.

"As I say, the competition is difficult. You have to take care of every detail, but we have a team with quality, with a good mentality and we have to make some improvements.

"It's not the start of the season we expected but I still believe we have the quality enough to compete with the best teams in the world."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson reflects on a deflating game for Manchester United as they lost at home to Crystal Palace

Paul Merson compared Manchester United to watching Subbuteo after their static attacking showing in their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports' Merson, who watched the Palace defeat on Soccer Saturday, felt United's play in the final third was too static.

He said: "I feel like when you're watching Man Utd, it's like watching Subbuteo. You blow the whistle to kick-off and at half-time, everyone is in exactly the same position as they were when they started the game. There's no movement.

"When you manage big football clubs, you're under pressure and you're under more pressure when the neighbours win. If they [Man City] had won today, then it really cranks up… it's a must for them to get into the top four this season.

"You watch Man Utd play and you just don't see the pattern of play. It's like if it comes off, it comes off. You watch Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Man City play, they have patterns of play. Someone will go in and come back out, but at Man Utd, it's get the ball out wide and hope that Rashford does something and if he does, we might score a goal.

"It's a big worry for Man Utd at the moment and another defeat. They're a million miles off.

"I don't see them turning it around at the moment. It might get to a situation where he might have to change the shape. He has a four at the back, he might need to go to a three just to mix it up.

"I just find that Mount and Fernandes look a bit lost and don't know where they've got to go. They're getting dominated and passed around. They put pressure on Palace, but Johnstone didn't have loads of saves to make."