Casemiro: Manchester United without midfielder for Sheffield United game after ankle injury on Brazil duty

Manchester United will be without Casemiro for their game against Sheffield United on Saturday Night Football after he picked up an ankle injury while playing for Brazil.

Casemiro was substituted 11 minutes from the end of a 1-1 draw with Venezuela last week, and has remained in Brazil - on the club's advice - to aid his recovery.

While he misses the visit to Bramall Lane, live on Sky Sports, the midfielder is expected back at Carrington early next week to resume training.

However, he will not be able to feature in the midweek Champions League encounter with FC Copenhagen at Old Trafford through suspension, having been sent off against Galatasaray.

The 31-year-old, who is captain of the national team, asked to come off against Venezuela and he was replaced by Andre. Brazil manager Fernando Diniz added: "He asked to come off due to a blow to his ankle."

Casemiro adds his name to a lengthy injury list at Man Utd, although they were given a boost on Thursday as Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat trained with the squad.

Reguilon has missed the last four matches with a minor injury, while Amrabat was absent from Morocco's games against Liberia and Ivory Coast.

However, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all expected to be long-term absentees. Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo are also currently out of action.

Jadon Sancho is likely to leave the club in January after a breakdown in relationship with Erik ten Hag, while Antony has recently returned to training as he continues to cooperate with ongoing police enquiries into domestic abuse allegations.

Image: Casemiro's performances are under scrutiny

The international break was mercifully timed for Casemiro. Having been sent off in Manchester United's Champions League loss to Galatasaray and hooked at half-time against Brentford, the Brazilian looked like a player in need of some time away.

Not that Brazil's fixtures brought him much relief. The 31-year-old had to be substituted after picking up a knock in their 1-1 draw with Venezuela and, having returned to face Uruguay a few days later, he was powerless to prevent a 2-0 defeat. He can't catch a break.

It has been a similar story all season. Casemiro excelled in his first campaign at Old Trafford, the five-time European champion credited with instilling a winning mentality as he inspired Manchester United to their first trophy in six years in the form of the Carabao Cup.

But the subsequent decline has set alarm bells ringing. In their opening game against Wolves, one they were fortunate to win, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville described Casemiro being "torn to shreds" as part of a "non-existent" midfield.

That performance set the tone.

Next Saturday: Sheffield United (A), Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Tuesday October 24: FC Copenhagen (H), Champions League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 4: Fulham (A), Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

Wednesday November 8: FC Copenhagen (A), Champions League, kick-off 8pm

Saturday November 11: Luton Town (H), Premier League, kick-off 3pm

Sunday November 26: Everton (A), Premier League, 4pm, live on Sky Sports