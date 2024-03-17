Manchester United 'can beat anyone' says Erik ten Hag as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp loses cool with reporter

Erik ten Hag declared Man Utd "can beat anyone" after watching his side win an FA Cup epic with Liverpool 4-3 at Old Trafford to book a semi-final with Coventry at Wembley.

United knocked out their great rivals with the help of late goals in normal time and extra-time to grab victory in a thrilling contest.

Ten Hag refused to be drawn on whether it was his best win - "I have had some more very good wins, I can tell you" - but insisted the victory showed the capability of his team to overcome any challenge.

"This could be that moment where we get the belief, the energy that we can do amazing things," said Ten Hag. "I think that if we can beat Liverpool the way we did, we can beat anyone."

For the Dutchman, this display was a vindication of his repeated comments this season about the path his team are on.

"I've said for many weeks we have a team for the future that's very good," he told ITV. "You can see the potential."

Until the final minutes of the first half, when Liverpool, invited on, scored two in quick succession, United had been outstanding and played on the front foot. In extra-time, Ten Hag threw caution to the wind, taking off defenders for attackers and finishing with a backline of Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Antony.

This was a win which owed plenty to his coaching and in-game decision-making, as well as the individual moments of quality from his players.

He couldn't hide his satisfaction at how it had all paid off.

"The first 35 minutes I think was the best minutes from our season," Ten Hag told ITV.

"We were really there, acting as a team. But then gaps in between the lines and you can't allow this against Liverpool. Then they outplay you. And also after half-time, it continues.

"We had to change. We went into the risk, we went into one against one, and the players were wonderful - the mentality, the attitude was so great.

"They had strong belief to win this game. We went for it and we got it."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp unsurprisingly pointed to the missed moments from his side but was philosophical about coming out on the wrong end of an at times wild contest.

"We were nearly there in normal time and nearly there in extra-time and then we lose the game, that's alright," he said. "I cannot ask for much more.

"We have had a much more intense season so far, everybody knows that, you just have to count the games. Today was hard, very hard. The longer the game goes, the decision-making doesn't get any better.

"Congratulations to United, going to the semi-final. We have a game less, or have two games less, and we [will] try to use that in the next few weeks."

Klopp loses his cool with Scandinavian TV reporter

While Klopp was measured in his response to much of the media after his side's defeat, he had little time for a reporter from a Scandinavian TV network who questioned why Liverpool appeared to lose intensity in extra-time.

Below is a transcript of what was said. As a note, Liverpool have played 18 matches in 2024, Man Utd 12.

Reporter: "Normally intensity is the name of your game, so how come it became so difficult in extra-time?"

Klopp: "Bit of a dumb question, I have to say. We played I don't know how many games recently, I don't know how many games United exactly played. That's sport."

"Really disappointed about that question, but you thought obviously it's good."

Reporter: "So too many games?"

Klopp: "Oh, ah come on, you are obviously not in a great shape, and I have no nerves for you."