Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag on Bayern Munich shortlist to take over from Thomas Tuchel this summer

Bayern Munich have placed Erik ten Hag on a new list of possible successors to Thomas Tuchel, but his focus is steadfastly on Manchester United.

Sky Sports News understands the Bundesliga giants have touched base with Ten Hag's agent Kees Vos to enquire if the Dutchman would be open to taking over at the Allianz Arena.

No formal talks have taken place with the United head coach himself, but he has been made aware of Bayern's interest.

Ten Hag communicated to his people that his sole focus is on finishing the season strongly with the Old Trafford side, who still want to secure European football and win the FA Cup.

The 54-year-old, who has been confident of remaining at the club beyond the summer despite the uncertainty over his position as INEOS make sweeping changes to the football structure, is held in high esteem by Bayern.

Bayern's hierarchy believe Ten Hag's coaching has been hampered by a litany of off-field issues and a poor operational set-up at United. His work at Ajax and his debut season in England has been given more credence than the current injury-riddled campaign, in which Ten Hag also had to manage through a protracted takeover.

He is not the only candidate Bayern have turned to after Ralf Rangnick became the latest man to rebuff their offer of replacing Tuchel after Julian Nagelsmann and Xabi Alonso.

Should INEOS decide to part company with Ten Hag at the end of the season, it is understood Bayern would not be the only potential suitors with Vos and his SEG agency having fielded contact from two other clubs.

