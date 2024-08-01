Leny Yoro injury: Man Utd defender out for three months with foot injury and Rasmus Hojlund facing six weeks out

Manchester United's new signing Leny Yoro has been ruled out for around three months with a foot injury, while Rasmus Hojlund will miss six weeks after pulling his hamstring.

Yoro limped off in the 35th minute during the pre-season friendly against Arsenal last weekend after lengthy treatment and was then seen using crutches and wearing a protective boot on his left foot.

The 18-year-old defender joined United on a five-year contract from Lille this summer in a deal worth up to £58.9m and has opted to stay with the team on tour, with further assessment to be carried out upon his return to the UK.

Hojlund scored against Arsenal but then went off in the 16th minute and will also miss the start of the season. Initially, it was felt Hojlund's injury was minor and he would be back within two to three weeks but that is not the case.

There were further injury concerns for United during their 3-2 victory over Real Betis on Thursday morning after Marcus Rashford was forced off with what looked like an injury to his right ankle following a heavy challenge before Antony was withdrawn with a hand problem.

Rashford went straight down the tunnel although did reemerge for the lap of honour afterwards and was moving freely. Antony, who had only been on as a substitute for 23 minutes, showed a small scar on his hand to reporters afterwards. Tom Heaton described both substitutions as precautionary to Sky Sports News.

Image: Hojlund scored against Arsenal but later went off injured

Should Yoro be out until the end of October, he will miss nine Premier League games, including fixtures against Liverpool - live on Sky Sports - Tottenham and Aston Villa, plus the start of United's Europa League and Carabao Cup campaigns.

United face Manchester City for the Community Shield on Saturday August 10 before opening the season at home to Fulham on Friday August 16, live on Sky Sports.

Hojlund will miss both of those fixtures and faces a race to be fit in time for the visit of Liverpool on Sunday September 1.

'United must strengthen defence after injury blows'

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy at the Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego:

"It's a massive double blow to Erik ten Hag's plans for the new campaign and heightens United's need to go and fortify the heart of their defence.

"We know that United, even prior to Yoro's injury, have ideally wanted another centre-back. They've pursued Jarrad Branthwaite through the summer. His price tag has proved prohibitive.

"They've tried to line up a deal with Matthias De Ligt, which looks like the easier one to do. So that now will accelerate. It would be hugely surprising if Manchester United do not add another defender to their squad before the window closes."

Image: Manchester United open the Premier League season at Old Trafford against Fulham, live on Sky Sports.

Sunday August 2: Man Utd vs Liverpool - friendly, kick-off 12.30am

Saturday August 10: Man Utd vs Man City - Community Shield, kick-off 3pm

Friday August 16: Man Utd vs Fulham - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Saturday August 24: Brighton vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday September 1: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4pm, live on Sky Sports

Saturday September 14: Southampton vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday September 21: Crystal Palace vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Sunday September 29: Man Utd vs Tottenham - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Saturday October 5: Aston Villa vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

Saturday October 19: Man Utd vs Brentford - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

Saturday October 26: West Ham vs Man Utd - Premier League, kick-off 3pm