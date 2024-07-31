Leny Yoro: Man Utd signing seen on crutches and wearing protective boot after injury against Arsenal

Manchester United’s new signing Leny Yoro has been seen using crutches and wearing a protective boot following his injury in their pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

Yoro, who joined the club from Lille in a deal worth £58.9m on July 18, had to be withdrawn in the first half of Sunday's 2-1 loss at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles and has not been able to train since.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old was filmed using crutches and wearing a protective boot as he boarded Manchester United's team bus, sparking fears of a lengthy absence.

Yoro, who was making only his second start for United against Arsenal, is expected to miss their next pre-season friendly against Real Betis, which kicks off at 3am UK time on Thursday.

United say crutches and a protective boot are frequently used as a precaution while assessing an injury. They are yet to give a prognosis, however, and there has been concern at the club over the extent of the damage suffered.

Manager Erik ten Hag has not spoken to the wider media since Yoro suffered the injury and is not scheduled to do so until 12.30am UK time on Friday, when he gives a pre-match press conference for their game against Liverpool in South Carolina on Saturday. There may be an update from the Dutchman after the game with Betis.

The sight of Yoro wearing a protective boot raises fears of him missing the start of the season.

Manchester United will start their 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a home fixture against Fulham, live on Sky Sports, and also face Liverpool in the opening month.

The opening game of the new campaign will be played on Friday August 16, with kick-off at 8pm.

United then travel to Brighton before their first big derby of the season at home to Liverpool on Sunday September 1.

The reverse fixture will be played at the start of 2025 with a trip to Anfield on January 4.

Fans will have to wait until December for the first Manchester derby of the season, away at Manchester City on December 14. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford will be played on April 5.

Boxing Day will see Man Utd travel to Wolves, and they will finish the 2024/25 campaign at home to Aston Villa on May 25.