Man Utd: Rasmus Hojlund told to stop fighting with Diogo Dalot by Ruben Amorim but Chido Obi could take striker spot vs Arsenal

Ruben Amorim has told his players to stop "fighting" between themselves after Rasmus Hojlund raged at Diogo Dalot for failing to tee him up for a big opportunity against Real Sociedad.

Hojlund's barren run in front of goal now stretches to 19 games and his frustration boiled over during the first half in Spain when he let rip at team-mate Dalot for not making what appeared to be an obvious square pass into the box which would have given the Dane the chance to tap in an opener.

United did go on to open the scoring through Hojlund's fellow attacker Joshua Zirkzee - a much-needed goal for him - but Real Sociedad levelled with a second-half penalty and the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie ended 1-1.

Hojlund's starting place against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, will now surely come under threat from rising teenage star Chido Obi. The 17-year-old was unavailable for the Europa League trip but will be pushing for an opportunity against his former club to build on his recent encouraging cameos from the bench at Old Trafford.

"I think it's hard to say, but I just imagine that Diogo doesn't know for sure that Rasmus has the advantage," said Amorim about the missed chance against Sociedad.

"One thing that I'm sure, they are really anxious to score goals and to win games, so they are all doing their best. Sometimes they want to do the best, but they are not deciding the best way in that position.

"It was a clear situation. Rasmus did really well, Dalot did really well, the decision was not the best.

"The important thing is to move on and not stay like them, fighting, and let's move on to the next opportunity."

Hojlund failed to fire off a single shot in the game.

When Amorim was asked about his performance, he said: "He's trying really hard. He gave everything, he made the runs.

"We know that Real Sociedad has a high line and he uses his pace to win, to fight. The other thing is he's going to appear in the right moment, he has to continue to play, not be anxious.

"In that position with Diogo he did a great run, in the position, sometimes the ball comes, sometimes it doesn't. He needs to think in the next way, in this case, in the next game."

Is it Chido time on Sunday?

Image: Chido Obi impressed against Fulham during a sub appearance in the FA Cup

Obi has made just two brief Premier League appearances but there is excitement about what the former Arsenal youth team player could bring to United's frontline.

He famously scored 10 goals in a single academy game against Liverpool in November 2023 and showed glimpses of his potential during a substitute appearance in the FA Cup loss to Fulham last weekend.

Obi was not added to United's squad for the Europa League knockout phase and it is understood the club are being careful not to overload him with pressure and responsibility, but with the team's Premier League campaign going nowhere, a run-out against Arsenal looks increasingly likely.

It would also give Hojlund the opportunity to rest up and reset before the all-important second leg with Real Sociedad next Thursday. United's progress in the competition is essential, with the Europa League winners handed a route into the Champions League for next season.

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

The Europa League is proving to be a nice escape for Amorim from his nightmare start as Manchester United head coach domestically.

But one thing he cannot get away from is the fact he is in charge of a team that does not score enough.

Zirkzee's goal in the draw at Real Sociedad was just his second of 2025 and would have been saved if Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro had been paying attention.

Alejandro Garnacho, without a goal in 22 games, and Hojlund, without a goal in 19, have not scored in this calendar year. Not the type of front three to instil fear into the opposition, is it?

That is all Amorim has to play with right now thanks to the failure to add teenage striker Obi to the Europa League squad in time for the knockout phase. It is also why United could only name five outfield players on the bench in Spain.

And even when Hojlund, who takes the most flak for United's striking problems, was in a position to score, his team-mate, Dalot, passed up the chance to put the ball on a plate for him. He was understandably infuriated by the decision-making.

It is a sorry state of affairs and leaves Amorim swimming against the tide.

United can take confidence into the second leg after their performance at the Anoeta Stadium, but this inescapable reality will be on the mind of Amorim as he fights to keep the season alive.