Real Sociedad 1-1 Man Utd: Bruno Fernandes costs his side as Mikel Oyarzabal penalty levels tie

Manchester United had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in their Europa League round of 16 first leg after Bruno Fernandes gave away a penalty for handball.

Mikel Oyarzabal, the scorer of the goal that broke England hearts in the Euro final against Spain, converted from the spot with 20 minutes left as the game turned on its head after Joshua Zirkzee had given United a deserved lead earlier in the second half.

It is Europa League or bust for United this season and they responded well to the pressure, producing one of their better performances under Ruben Amorim, and will feel disappointed not to have taken a lead back to Manchester after missing key chances.

Image: Joshua Zirkzee celebrates his opener at Real Sociedad

Image: Bruno Fernandes gave away a penalty late on in Spain

United could have led by two in the first half alone as Fernandes saw a shot cleared off the line and Diogo Dalot failed to square the ball to Rasmus Hojlund in the six-yard box. The striker, now without a goal in 19 games, was rightly furious with the wing-back.

Zirkzee was helped by the hopeless goalkeeping of Alex Remiro for the opener. His tame strike from the edge of the box was nearly straight down the middle but the Sociedad shot-stopper was out of position and unable to make up the lost ground.

Fernandes felt aggrieved to have given Sociedad a route back into the game with 20 minutes to go, but his arm made contact with the ball as he competed for a header inside the box and the right decision was made.

Oyarzabal's penalty was Sociedad's first shot on target of the game, underlining the dominance United had at that stage. But they could have lost it late on as Andre Onana was forced into a smart save and Orri Oskarsson missed a big chance off the bench.

Amorim's perfect record in this competition comes to an end, but he can take some confidence heading into next Thursday's second leg after his side produced an improved performance and caused problems for Sociedad.

Man Utd ratings Man Utd : Onana (7), Yoro (7), De Ligt (7), Mazraoui (6), Dalot (5), Fernandes (6), Casemiro (7), Dorgu (7), Garnacho (7), Hojlund (6), Zirkzee (8).



Subs: Eriksen (5), Collyer (N/A), Lindelof (N/A).



Player of the Match: Joshua Zirkzee.

Amorim: The penalty changed the momentum

Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim speaking to TNT Sports after the game:

"Until the penalty, we had control of the game and then the penalty changed the momentum.

"In the last 30 minutes, we were really, really tired and you could feel it in the game.

"So we take it to Old Trafford and it will be a different game. The pressure is going to be on us in that stadium and we have to be ready.

"The key will be surviving physically for Sunday (against Arsenal) and to be ready and fresh for Thursday."

Zirkzee: We have to be relentless with our chances

Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee speaking to TNT Sports:

"We were unlucky with the penalty, I'm not sure what happened there.

"It shows that we have to be relentless with our chances, we had enough of them today.

"In the end, it's a draw away. They have to come to Old Trafford."

Asked if he felt United deserved more from the game, Zirkzee added: "If you look at the chances, I think yes.

"We were obviously playing against a good team so it's not easy but we should have at least had one more (goal)."

Sociedad boss: We're still alive in the tie

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil said:

"We're quite happy with the way we competed during the match. We are still alive. We know it's going to be tough, but we have a lot of excitement."