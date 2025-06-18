 Skip to content

Manchester United: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Man Utd open the season on Sunday August 17 at home to Arsenal, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm; Ruben Amorim's side face Man City and Chelsea in back-to-back games at the beginning of September in tough opening; Red Devils end the campaign at Brighton

Wednesday 18 June 2025 10:19, UK

Manchester United fixtures 2025/26

Manchester United will kick off the new Premier League season with a blockbuster Super Sunday game against Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17, live on Sky Sports.

Man Utd 's horror start...

  • August 17: Arsenal (a) - live on Sky Sports
  • August 23: Fulham (a)
  • August 30: Burnley (h)
  • September 13: Man City (a)
  • September 20: Chelsea (h)
  • September 27: Brentford (a)

The opening-weekend fixture sets the tone for a tough start: United, along with Arsenal, have been handed the joint-hardest start to the season based on the finishing positions last season of their opening six opponents this term.

After taking on the Gunners, Ruben Amorim's side then face back-to-back matches at rivals Manchester City and at home to Chelsea at the beginning of September, before travelling to champions Liverpool on October 18.

The best Manchester United goals at Old Trafford featuring Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney and more.

United face testing fixtures in the opening month of 2025 when City visit Old Trafford on January 17, followed by a trip to Arsenal seven days later.

The Red Devils host Liverpool on May 2 and travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the season.

Man Utd's 2025/26 Premier League fixtures

All fixtures subject to change.

August
17: Arsenal (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
23: Fulham (a) - 3pm
30: Burnley (h) - 3pm

September
13: Man City (a) - 3pm
20: Chelsea (h) - 3pm
27: Brentford (a) - 3pm

October
4: Sunderland (h) - 3pm
18: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
25: Brighton (h) - 3pm

November
1: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm
8: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm
22: Everton (h) - 3pm
29: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

December
3: West Ham United (h) - 8pm
6: Wolves (h) - 3pm
13: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm
20: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
27: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm
30: Wolves (h) - 8pm

January
3: Leeds United (a) - 3pm
7: Burnley (a) - 8pm
17: Manchester City (h) - 3pm
24: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
31: Fulham (h) - 3pm

February
7: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm
11: West Ham (a) - 8pm
21: Everton (a) - 3pm
28: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

March
4: Newcastle United (a) - 8pm
14: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
21: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

April
11: Leeds United (h) - 3pm
18: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
25: Brentford (h) - 3pm

May
2: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
9: Sunderland (a) - 3pm
17: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm
24: Brighton (a) - 4pm

Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.

