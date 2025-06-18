Manchester United: Premier League 2025/26 fixtures and schedule

Manchester United will kick off the new Premier League season with a blockbuster Super Sunday game against Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17, live on Sky Sports.

Man Utd 's horror start... August 17: Arsenal (a) - live on Sky Sports

August 23: Fulham (a)

August 30: Burnley (h)

September 13: Man City (a)

September 20: Chelsea (h)

September 27: Brentford (a)

The opening-weekend fixture sets the tone for a tough start: United, along with Arsenal, have been handed the joint-hardest start to the season based on the finishing positions last season of their opening six opponents this term.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

After taking on the Gunners, Ruben Amorim's side then face back-to-back matches at rivals Manchester City and at home to Chelsea at the beginning of September, before travelling to champions Liverpool on October 18.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best Manchester United goals at Old Trafford featuring Eric Cantona, Wayne Rooney and more.

United face testing fixtures in the opening month of 2025 when City visit Old Trafford on January 17, followed by a trip to Arsenal seven days later.

The Red Devils host Liverpool on May 2 and travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on the final day of the season.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

All fixtures subject to change.

August

17: Arsenal (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

23: Fulham (a) - 3pm

30: Burnley (h) - 3pm

Also See: Find out more about Sky Sports

September

13: Man City (a) - 3pm

20: Chelsea (h) - 3pm

27: Brentford (a) - 3pm

October

4: Sunderland (h) - 3pm

18: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

25: Brighton (h) - 3pm

November

1: Nottingham Forest (a) - 3pm

8: Tottenham Hotspur (a) - 3pm

22: Everton (h) - 3pm

29: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

December

3: West Ham United (h) - 8pm

6: Wolves (h) - 3pm

13: Bournemouth (h) - 3pm

20: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

27: Newcastle United (h) - 3pm

30: Wolves (h) - 8pm

January

3: Leeds United (a) - 3pm

7: Burnley (a) - 8pm

17: Manchester City (h) - 3pm

24: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

31: Fulham (h) - 3pm

February

7: Tottenham Hotspur (h) - 3pm

11: West Ham (a) - 8pm

21: Everton (a) - 3pm

28: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

March

4: Newcastle United (a) - 8pm

14: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

21: Bournemouth (a) - 3pm

April

11: Leeds United (h) - 3pm

18: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

25: Brentford (h) - 3pm

May

2: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

9: Sunderland (a) - 3pm

17: Nottingham Forest (h) - 3pm

24: Brighton (a) - 4pm

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.