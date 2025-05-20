Tottenham vs Man Utd: Ange Postecolgou says he'll 'never be a clown' ahead of Europa League final

A bullish Ange Postecoglou said he will "never be a clown" and insisted his work at Spurs is not done - even if they beat Manchester United in Wednesday's Europa League final.

In an explosive press conference ahead of the game in Bilbao, the 59-year-old hit out at a newspaper headline which described him as "teetering between hero and clown" amid speculation over his future as the club's head coach.

Spurs' poor Premier League campaign, which has seen them slump to 17th place on 38 points, having lost a club-record 21 games, has led to suggestions that he could leave even if he guides them to their first trophy in 17 years in the Europa League.

But Postecoglou insisted his future is not a distraction and urged his team to seize their chance to make history by winning a trophy which would also earn Spurs a Champions League spot.

"I'll tell you one thing, irrespective of tomorrow, I'm not a clown and I never will be, mate," he told a reporter in reference to the article relating to his Spurs legacy.

"I'm really disappointed you'd use such terminology about a person who, for 26 years, without any favours from anyone, has worked his way to a position where he's leading out a club in a European major competition.

"For you to suggest that, somehow, us not being successful means that I'm a clown... I'm not really sure how to answer that question."

Postecoglou has faced repeated questions relating to his future in recent months but insisted his sole focus is on ensuring his players are ready to take their opportunity to win silverware.

"Does it matter, really?" he said when asked about his future. "It doesn't matter because the reality of it is the opportunity is the same for me and, more importantly, for the club.

Sarr 'fine' but Bergvall unavailable Postecoglou said the injured Lucas Bergvall is not available to play against Manchester United despite having travelled with the squad to Bilbao. Pape Sarr is fit, however, despite having been taken off with back pain during Friday's 2-0 loss to Aston Villa.



James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are also missing due to injury but like Bergvall, have travelled with the squad to Bilbao to support their team-mates.

"I've said before, whatever happens beyond tomorrow is kind of irrelevant when you think about the opportunity that exists right now and that is to provide something special for this football club, for the supporters, for everyone who's worked so hard, not just this year, but for the last 15, 16 years since we last won a trophy and 41 years since a European trophy.

"If I were worried about my tenure at this football club, it's fair to say we wouldn't be in this position as I would've been distracted long ago. I'm pretty good at making sure all my focus is on giving this football club the best opportunity to do something special.

"Whatever happens after that, I'm very comfortable that I'll continue on trying to win trophies wherever I am."

The Spurs boss insisted he has not spoken to his players about his future ahead of the final, adding: "Again, that would not really be helpful in what is before us right now.

"I've said to the lads from day one, nothing is guaranteed in life, nothing is guaranteed in sport, so you've got to make sure you take every opportunity before you.

"That's what I've done my whole career. I've been in this position before where the big game was the last game I managed, so it's not unusual territory for me and I've always navigated that pretty well.

"For me, nothing is more important than my responsibility at this football club and to its fans tomorrow. Me and the players' minds are on one thing and that's trying to create something special."

'I don't think my job is done here'

Pressed again on his future, Postecoglou insisted: "I wouldn't be the first person who changes jobs. We all change jobs.

"My future's assured. I've got a beautiful family, I've got a great life, I'll keep on winning trophies until I finish, wherever that is, so don't worry about my future.

"My future is not entwined with anything. Provided, God willing, my health remains and my beautiful family and friends are beside me... there's nothing wrong with my future.

"Don't stress. Sleep easy at night. I'll be OK.

"I don't think my job is done here. I really feel like we're building something and what a trophy does is hopefully accelerate that.

"I still think there's a lot of work to be done, that's quite obvious with the challenges we've had this year, which are well chronicled. There's some reasoning in the context of that, but also there's been some growth that I'd like to see through.

"Whether that happens or not is not that important right now. I don't think this job's finished and I certainly feel like there's some growth there that we can take this club to where it needs to be."

Son: Winning trophy would be very special

Spurs captain Heung-Min Son insisted he is ready to make history by winning his first trophy at the club after admitting he was affected by nerves in the 2019 Champions League final loss to Liverpool.

"It would be very special," he said. "It would be a historic moment, I stayed here 10 years. I just want to win the trophy, which nobody has done in 10 years.

"Tomorrow is going to be a massive day for the club and for the boys, and for me as well. It has been such a tough season but we have always been together and that's why we are here."

Son, who also revealed he had chatted to Bundesliga winner Harry Kane ahead of Wednesday's game, continued: "Six years ago I played my first final. It was a very nervous moment.

"It was exciting but I was very nervous. I couldn't believe I was in the Champions League final.

"Six years later I'm a grown man, I'm experienced and just want to prepare in my way, calm.

Image: Heung-Min Son admits he was affected by nerves at the 2019 Champions League final

"So many players have changed, also my role has changed. I'm captain of this club and leader of the boys and I want to help lift the trophy together.

"That is my dream. Tomorrow, I hope we can make a historic day that I can never forget."

Son only recently returned from injury but insisted he feels physically prepared for the challenge ahead as Spurs aim to change their history of falling short.

"If we win the trophy, we can change the mentality and the history of the club. Then hopefully we can compete for other trophies."

Amorim: Winning EL won't fix Man Utd problems

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim reiterated his stance that winning the Europa League would not solve the club's issues but admitted it would help him build their future.

Amorim's side sit only a point ahead of Postecoglou's in 16th place in the Premier League after a similarly difficult campaign but while the Spurs boss has preached optimism, Amorim has favoured brutal realism.

"We need to be excited and confident, but we already know the problems," he said.

Dalot, Zirkzee and Yoro available Manchester United have been given a boost with Diogo Dalot, Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro all available to feature having recovered from injury.



"They recovered quite well," said Amorim. "Of course, we respect the feelings of the players, but we pushed a little bit because they wanted to part of the team and that is a very good sign.



"They are limited in the minutes for the game, but they can help us to win the game."

"There are a lot of things we need to change in our club; the way we do everything in the week at Carrington, the recruitment, the academy. I think we need to improve.

"It's hard to point at one thing and that will not be solved by winning a cup.

"We have bigger things to deal with to put this club back to the top. Tomorrow will be important for us, for our fans. That feeling of winning can help us have strength to do every job we have to do.

"But nothing is going to change our season. We have a lot to do at our club, not just winning tomorrow. But winning a European title can help us to have that feeling that can help us to build the future."

Maguire: We've shown we can beat anybody

Image: Harry Maguire has impressed during the side's Europa League run

Defender Harry Maguire insisted Manchester United have shown their quality in the Europa League, despite their domestic struggles.

"When you play for this club, you want to win every football match and this season we've been far too inconsistent, we haven't won enough in the Premier League. It's not been good enough, we know that.

"The Europa League has been different. We've performed at a high level and we have proven again this season we can beat anybody.

"I'm sure, next season, we will improve an awful amount, with a full pre-season and, as players, we're all looking forward to that, but we've got a big game tomorrow night, first and foremost.

"It's a special night, a special occasion. We've prepared well and it's one we're looking forward to."

Maguire has earned plaudits for some of his attacking contributions during United's run to the final, including scoring the winner in their comeback win over Lyon in the quarters, but hopes he won't be needed up front on Wednesday night.

"The manager has me dribbling every day in training, running up and down the wing," he joked.

"I found myself on the wing against Bilbao, managed to put a good cross in and Casemiro scored the goal.

"I've gone up front in the later minutes of games; hopefully tomorrow night I'm not going up front.

"I don't want to go up front chasing a game, I want to be defending a lead from my position in defence.

"I'm always there to help, always there to do my best, but I'm more than happy playing in my favoured position."

