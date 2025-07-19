Marcus Rashford transfer: Man Utd and Barcelona close to agreement over initial loan move for forward

Barcelona have a broad agreement in principle with Manchester United over the signing of Marcus Rashford.

Talks are ongoing over a loan move with an option to buy. One source has told Sky Sports News discussions will centre on the portion of wage payment and possible compensation should Barcelona not take up the option to buy.

Rashford publicly said he would like to play for Barcelona earlier this summer. When asked by a Spanish influencer if he would like to play alongside Lamine Yamal, Rashford said: "Yes, for sure. Everyone wants to play with the best. Hopefully... we'll see."

Rashford's potential move is understood to have been given the green light by head coach Hansi Flick after he spoke with the player.

It's thought Liverpool forward Luis Diaz was a priority target, but Barcelona's advances were rejected earlier in the window.

United have been creative in the past with loan departures - notably with Jadon Sancho's moves to Borussia Dortmund in 2024 and Chelsea last season.

United made a profit on Sancho's wages when he was at Dortmund thanks to an incentivised payment structure.

Furthermore, they received a £5m penalty payment from Chelsea earlier this summer when Chelsea did not take up their obligation to buy.

Earlier this week, Juventus enquired about the availability of Rashford.

The Italian giants explored the conditions of a potential deal for the forward amid uncertainty over the future of Dusan Vlahovic.

Juve's priority at centre-forward has been the return of Randal Kolo Muani, but if Vlahovic leaves, the club may look to sign another striker and they have been asking for information about Rashford.

Sheringham: Rashford doesn't deserve Barcelona move

Teddy Sheringham does not believe Manchester United forward Rashford deserves to join Barcelona after what he feels has been a "soul-destroying" episode.

"If you assess where Marcus Rashford is at as a professional footballer, you strive as a youngster to get to the very top and play for clubs like Manchester United, and when you're there, you appreciate it," the ex-United player told Sky Bet. "You don't throw it away and say you want to leave.

"I find the whole episode very soul-destroying, compared to the way I was back in the day and how I strove to get the privilege to play for such a huge football club.

"To hear someone talking the way he is talking, saying he wants out - I didn't like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing that at Arsenal, I thought it was soul-destroying, and I hope Rashford doesn't get the move that he's hankering for.

"From my perspective, if you go from Manchester United to Barcelona, that's a step up that he hasn't deserved."

