Antony transfer news: Man Utd winger subject of interest from Saudi Pro League sides with Real Betis move unrealistic

Two of the Saudi Pro League's top clubs are understood to be interested in signing Antony from Manchester United.

A move to Real Betis - where he spent last season on loan - is looking unrealistic at this stage of the window and the winger wants to take his time to choose his next move.

A number of other clubs from across Europe, including Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, have been monitoring his situation.

However, Bayern's priority is a left-winger rather than a right-winger, and Leverkusen boss Erik ten Hag - who signed him an £86m deal for United in 2022 - has been quoted in Germany saying "we are not interested at the moment".

Ten Hag also stated: "we'll see what happens in the future," which may be an indication of the financial parameters set by United to buy him.

Antony thrived at Betis but they cannot afford a permanent deal as things stand and are hoping for the chance to discuss another loan.

The winger scored nine goals and made five more for team-mates in 26 appearances.

United prefer a permanent sale but bids are yet to materialise and only Leverkusen and Betis are thought to have contacted them so far.

The interest from Saudi Arabia is thought to be increasing and Antony maybe open to exploring the idea, although he would prefer to remain in Europe.

