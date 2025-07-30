Man Utd transfer news: Benjamin Sesko top striker target for Old Trafford club amid Newcastle interest

Manchester United have held initial talks with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko.

The 22-year-old has emerged as a top target for Manchester United in this window if they sign a striker.

Exploratory talks have also been held with Sesko's representatives and it is understood that while Manchester United are keen to sign him, it will not be a simple deal to do financially.

Newcastle United are also interested in the player, but it is thought - as it stands - Manchester United is Sesko's preferred destination.

The interest in Sesko is being driven by recruitment director Christopher Vivell - he is widely credited for scouting Sesko for Red Bull Salzburg when he was 16.

United's interest in Sesko is long-standing - they have been keeping an eye on his development for a number of years.

While the focus is clearly on player sales, United have done due diligence on a number of strikers in this window.

Talks have been held with Aston Villa over Ollie Watkins, while there was also a tentative interest in Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson.

However, the prices and structure for those players have been deemed too high at this stage.

While Sesko would cost more than Watkins overall, it's thought a more favourable structure could be struck with Leipzig.

Sky Sports News has been reporting that Leipzig are expected to use Hugo Ekitike's transfer fee as a benchmark in negotiations for Sesko. Ekitike joined Liverpool for an initial £69m plus £10m in add-ons.

Sesko has a gentleman's agreement in place with Leipzig and they will not stand in his way should an appropriate offer arrive.

Image: Sesko scored 21 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last season

Sesko has scored 39 goals in 87 games for RB Leipzig since joining from Red Bull Salzburg two years ago, but what qualities would he bring to Old Trafford? And could he really be the next Erling Haaland?

His scoring record is modest by comparison but Sesko is a rare breed of striker with a similar physical profile to Haaland. At 6ft 4in, he is exactly the same height and similarly quick.

His stature allows him to play the role of a targetman, holding the ball up, bringing team-mates into play and providing an outlet for long passes, crosses and set-piece deliveries.

Like Haaland, he combines those qualities with explosive pace.

Last season in the Bundesliga, Sesko's top speed of 35.69 km/h put him 26th among 492 players to feature in the competition. He ranked even higher in the previous campaign, at 15th.

By targeting Sesko, Manchester United are continuing a theme of trying to add pace to their attack this summer having already signed Bryan Mbeumo, who recorded a top speed of 36.63 km/h last term, making him the fourth-fastest player in the Premier League.

