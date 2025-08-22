Senne Lammens transfer news: Man Utd in talks to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper in deal worth £17.3m

Manchester United are making progress in talks with Royal Antwerp to sign goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

A £17.3m transfer is close to being agreed with the structure of the deal currently under discussion, sources in Belgium have told Sky Sports News.

Lammens was signed two years ago from Club Brugge and any sale would represent nearly 100 per cent profit for the Belgian club.

The potential arrival of the 23-year-old - if it were to go through - is seen as a long-term strategy, rather than bringing in a new number one.

United head coach Ruben Amorim has publicly said he is happy with his goalkeeping department.

Furthermore, there have been no offers for either Andre Onana or Altay Bayindir.

United are always forward planning and know Onana could be with Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations in December and January.

