Senne Lammens transfer news: Man Utd in talks to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper in deal worth £17.3m

Manchester United progressing in talks to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens; clubs are discussing a deal worth in the region of £17.3m; Lammens would be signed as a long-term project, rather than as new number one; there have been no offers for Andre Onana or Altay Bayindir

Friday 22 August 2025 17:50, UK

Manchester United are in talks to sign Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens
Image: Manchester United are close to agreeing a £17.3m transfer for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens

Manchester United are making progress in talks with Royal Antwerp to sign goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

A £17.3m transfer is close to being agreed with the structure of the deal currently under discussion, sources in Belgium have told Sky Sports News.

Lammens was signed two years ago from Club Brugge and any sale would represent nearly 100 per cent profit for the Belgian club.

The potential arrival of the 23-year-old - if it were to go through - is seen as a long-term strategy, rather than bringing in a new number one.

United head coach Ruben Amorim has publicly said he is happy with his goalkeeping department.

Furthermore, there have been no offers for either Andre Onana or Altay Bayindir.

United are always forward planning and know Onana could be with Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations in December and January.

