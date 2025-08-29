Ruben Amorim: Man Utd head coach expects to stay on despite fuelling speculation on his future

Ruben Amorim says he expects to remain Manchester United head coach, despite fuelling speculation on his future after his side's defeat to Grimsby.

Amorim was addressing questions on his future which were sparked by his post-match comments on Wednesday. The 40-year-old claimed "something has to change" following their penalty shoot-out defeat in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

In his first press conference since the defeat at Blundell Park, Amorim admitted his emotions sometimes get the better of him, revealing he "sometimes wants to quit - and sometimes wants to stay at Man Utd for the next 20 years".

And when asked about his future at the club and whether he feels confident that he will be in charge after the upcoming international break, Amorim said: "I don't know what is going to happen, that is my idea. I am not going to promise you nothing.

"I am the manager of Manchester United and I think that is not going to change."

Image: Amorim has commented on his future at Old Trafford

Amorim: I am confident we can turn it around

Despite a disappointing start to the season with the club down in 16th after two Premier League games and already out of the Carabao Cup before the remaining teams from the top flight had entered the competition, Amorim remains confident he is the right man to lead United back to their former heights.

"Yes, it depends on the day! I am confident as I saw them play really well in tough matches and I see it in training, training is so much better. I was shocked [at Grimsby]," he said.

"I am trying to remind myself if (Matheus) Cunha scores the penalty, small differences that change the narrative."

Image: Amorim during the 1-1 draw against Fulham

Could Amorim change formation?

United host Burnley on Saturday in their next opportunity to secure their first win of the Premier League campaign in a fixture that could see the Portuguese deviate away from his preferred 3-4-3 formation, after admitting for the first time that he is open to the idea.

Amorim said: "If I feel the best to change, I played all my life in 4-4-2, 4-3-3 - I never played one minute in 3-4-3 - my idea is we play one system, then adapt. I'm just trying to coach my players with the idea I have - this is the fun part.

"They asked me before and I said I will play my system no matter what. In the future, I could change. I just want to win.

"It's not about the system, in the first half [at Grimsby], I didn't know the system of the team. It's not the system."

United have a new frontline of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo at their disposal but have scored just one goal from open play in the league, an own goal from Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz at Craven Cottage.

After stating the problems his side are facing were not down to the formation, Amorim highlighted the other issues plaguing his squad.

He said: "We need to focus in a lot of things. The players are always thinking in the past, it is in our minds. We need to focus on the next game. We dropped a level and we need to respond.

"Last game, we had moments where I had the feeling that when it is tough, everyone does their own thing. We have to change that feeling. We have to work on that, to work on that is the next game.

"We can respond on Saturday."

Image: Betis' Antony looks on during a training session ahead of the Europa Conference League final soccer match between Real Betis and Chelsea

Manchester United have accepted a bid from Real Betis to sign Antony in a permanent deal.

The winger has been given permission to travel to Seville to finalise the move after he spent the second half of last season on loan at the Spanish side.

It is now up to Antony and Real Betis to agree personal terms.

Meanwhile, Napoli have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Rasmus Hojlund on loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

Kobbie Mainoo has requested a loan move to get more game time this season, Sky Sports News has been told.