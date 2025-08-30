Ruben Amorim: Man Utd head coach says he loves his players 'when they put effort in' after dramatic win over Burnley

Ruben Amorim said he loves his players when "they put effort in" following Manchester United's dramatic 3-2 victory over Burnley in a "must-win" game.

Twice United led, twice they were pegged back by Burnley on Saturday, but Fernandes stepped up in stoppage time after VAR spotted a shirt pull on Amad Diallo and dispatched the penalty kick. United did create 3.54 worth of expected goals from 26 shots as they did put Burnley under significant pressure.

In midweek, Amorim fuelled speculation over his future saying "something had to change" after their embarrassing Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby, before later adding he "sometimes wants to quit - and sometimes wants to stay at Man Utd for the next 20 years".

Speaking after their win over Burnley, he said: "When they [his players] put the effort, I will always love them.

"Even when Amad is missing that goal - I love Amad, if he's giving everything.

"We need to understand that we always need to be at this level of effort. Because even in the game, we played well in the beginning. I think we struggled when we changed the characteristics of the players because the match is not so perfect and you can feel the players struggle a little bit, even in the second half but the effort was always there.

"We tried to put people in the box. We tried to put more people inside the box, not just around the box to play the ball. Some of the things we were doing during the week and spoke about they were doing that and were focused on the game. So that is the most important thing."

Cunha and Mount injured - we need them 'really bad'

Amorim says his side need both Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha to be competitive after admitting his concerns over their respective injuries.

Cunha went straight down the tunnel, midway through the first half, appearing to clutch his hamstring. Mount didn't emerge for the second half with Kobbie Mainoo replacing him during the break.

Asked for an injury update, Amorim said: "I don't know [what their injuries were]. We will check them. We need those guys really bad. We need them to be really competitive."

Amorim: It's hard to be a Manchester United goalkeeper

United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir conceded two goals from Burnley's six shots at goal and was at fault for Jaidon Anthony's goal after spilling a shot following a long throw-in.

Andre Onana was at fault for both Grimsby goals in midweek, allowing Charles Vernam's 22nd-minute strike to go through him at his near post before missing his punch at a cross which gave Tyrell Warren a tap-in eight minutes later.

Amorim has admitted it's difficult to be a Manchester United goalkeeper such is the scrutiny on the club.

"They are humans. At Manchester United everything is the news. Everybody talks about the goalkeeper and you can see even when I change the goalkeeper these situations happen. We are in that moment. It's hard to be a Manchester United goalkeeper in this moment.

"If you look at the goal, we can defend better the box. We suffered a similar goal against Fulham because we don't do the full rotation of the team when the ball is on the other side.

"These things don't have anything to do with the goalkeeper. All these small things have nothing to do with the goalkeeper. Players are struggling a little bit with all the things that are happening around the club, that is normal. It's not just the goalkeepers; everybody has to improve."

'I knew Bruno would score'

Ruben Amorim speaking to Sky Sports:

"Is it really important? In the future, we are going to find out.

"These three points, I think, if you look at the game, we should solve the game right in the first half and then control the game. But it's never easy.

"We have to try to fight until the last minute, things that we overcomplicate. But for me, the most important thing is that it doesn't matter what happens, we try. During the game, we try in every moment, sometimes playing well, sometimes playing too open, too fast, losing possessions.

"But the effort was there.

"I think if you look at the first half, we have so many chances to score a goal and then that can help us to control the emotions, the game, to involve the fans.

"But we are always doing this and then you have the feeling you can control the game and I think you control it well. But then one throw-in, one set-piece in this moment is really hard for us. But I was shaking my head because sometimes things are really easy.

"I don't like to see penalties, but I like to see the image of the fans. But I was just thinking sometimes one moment can change a lot of things.

"But in that moment I just was thinking that it's fair to win this game. I was not expecting Bruno to miss two penalties in a row. So I was really confident."

Amorim explains Sesko's penalty role against Grimsby

Amorim also offered an explanation as to why after starting in midweek, summer signing Benjamin Sesko returned to the substitutes' bench.

Sesko started the penalty shootout defeat to Grimsby, also taking part in the penalty shootout. After questions were raised due to Sesko taking United's 10th penalty on the night, Amorim revealed the 22-year-old had been suffering with cramp after completing his first 90 minutes of the season.

"So he finished the game (against Grimsby) with cramps, really in the limit. That's why we protected Ben from the penalties. And today was that reason also, because Josh is also a striker, he's an international striker.

"But I was thinking that Ben, during the pre-season, he didn't do 90 minutes.

"And he did that, even against a four-division team, he did that on Wednesday."

Amorim set for talks over future?

When asked if there will be planned talks during the international break regarding his future, Amorim said: 'I'm always talking with the board and I understand the context, the feeling, everything. So I understand that sometimes I say some things.

"Again, I will say it again when we have these kinds of moments. Today was a good day, but it was just a win. For me, it's to look at the game, we should have won in a different way.

"We should not suffer. And we return a little bit our level against Arsenal, a little bit against Fulham. And today was more or less the same."