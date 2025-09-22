Manchester United to prioritise 'major' goalkeeper signing next year - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United have prioritised a major goalkeeper signing next year.

Lewis Hamilton apologised to his ticked off team-mate Charles Leclerc for failing to give him P8 back in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

DAILY MAIL

Harry Kane could return to the Premier League this summer due to a reported release clause in his Bayern Munich contract.

THE TIMES

UEFA is expected to impose a one-match touchline suspension on Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone after a clash with Liverpool supporters at Anfield in the Champions League.

Adam Lallana has a newfound appreciation for managers as he cuts his teeth in coaching at Southampton and plots the downfall of former club Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Christian Horner, who was effectively sacked by F1 team Red Bull in July, has received an £80m payoff after two decades with the team.

Roger Federer has suggested a mixture of surfaces and conditions would challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannick Sinner more and says he is complicit in problem as he hosts Laver Cup.

THE TELEGRAPH

The Ryder Cup camps have been informed that Donald Trump will delay his arrival at Bethpage Black on the opening day to ensure that there is no repeat of the security issues that affected the US Open men's tennis final.

Karren Brady has been told that West Ham United supporters will not stand for any more promises or short-term fixes as the club work to identify their preferred successor to Graham Potter.

Newcastle Red Bulls have bolstered their squad for the season by signing Liam Williams, the Wales full-back and two-time British and Irish Lions tourist.

THE ATHLETIC

Barcelona midfielder Gavi will undergo minor knee surgery on a meniscus injury on Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for around one month.

DAILY STAR

Yeovil Town manager Danny Webb has resigned from his role after just one match in charge.

THE GUARDIAN

West Ham's concerns over Nuno Espírito Santo's financial demands could open the door for Slaven Bilic to replace Graham Potter, who is clinging on to his job after a dreadful start to the season.

DAILY RECORD

Under-fire Jimmy Thelin has insisted he is going nowhere and when he does leave Aberdeen he wants to make sure it is on a high.

Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News

Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.

Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.

Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.