Man Utd: Oliver Glasner, Fabian Hurzeler and Andoni Iraola under consideration to replace Ruben Amorim - Paper Talk
Plus: Man Utd could offer Gareth Southgate a route back into management; Enzo Maresca retains the full faith of the Chelsea board; Jonjo Shelvey has made a surprising move after signing with a third-tier side in the United Arab Emirates.
Sunday 28 September 2025 22:13, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Oliver Glasner, Fabian Hurzeler and Andoni Iraola are among the coaches under consideration to replace Ruben Amorim if he is sacked by Manchester United.
Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane are top of the Saudi Pro League's wish list as officials prepare for life after Cristiano Ronaldo.
Former England international Jonjo Shelvey has made a surprising move after signing with a third-tier side in the United Arab Emirates.
Wayne Rooney has been encouraged to face Cristiano Ronaldo in the boxing ring in a football super fight.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Enzo Maresca retains the full faith of the Chelsea board, who plan to leave any assessment over his performance until the end of the season.
West Ham's Ines Belloumou was sent off for pulling the hair of Alyssa Thompson as they suffered a hammering by Women's Super League leaders Chelsea.
DAILY MAIL
Ruben Amorim still has the backing of Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe despite doubts over his future at Old Trafford.
A team-mate of ex-Arsenal academy star Billy Vigar, who died from fatal injuries sustained in a match last weekend, said he and his club have been left 'traumatised' by the horror accident.
Refs' body PGMOL have embarked upon what appears to be a charm offensive and are hosting roadshows with officials and fans of clubs across the Premier League.
DAILY STAR
Manchester United could offer Gareth Southgate a route back into management as pressure continues to build on Ruben Amorim.
THE ATHLETIC
Dani Carvajal is set to be out for up to five weeks after sustaining a calf injury during Real Madrid's 5-2 defeat by Atletico Madrid on Saturday. The timeframe means Carvajal is a doubt to feature in El Clasico on October 26.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Rangers hero Derek Ferguson reckons club chiefs have a 'duty of care' to Russell Martin amid fan anger towards the manager.
