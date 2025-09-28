Man Utd: Oliver Glasner, Fabian Hurzeler and Andoni Iraola under consideration to replace Ruben Amorim - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Oliver Glasner, Fabian Hurzeler and Andoni Iraola are among the coaches under consideration to replace Ruben Amorim if he is sacked by Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, the former Manchester United defender gives a scathing assessment of United's current woes and worries under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Bruno Fernandes and Harry Kane are top of the Saudi Pro League's wish list as officials prepare for life after Cristiano Ronaldo.

Former England international Jonjo Shelvey has made a surprising move after signing with a third-tier side in the United Arab Emirates.

Wayne Rooney has been encouraged to face Cristiano Ronaldo in the boxing ring in a football super fight.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Enzo Maresca retains the full faith of the Chelsea board, who plan to leave any assessment over his performance until the end of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca responds to Jamie Carragher's criticism of the club's transfer strategy regarding its defenders and goalkeeper.

West Ham's Ines Belloumou was sent off for pulling the hair of Alyssa Thompson as they suffered a hammering by Women's Super League leaders Chelsea.

DAILY MAIL

Ruben Amorim still has the backing of Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe despite doubts over his future at Old Trafford.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United's struggle for consistency is frustrating and insists his side must 'work on everything' to improve.

A team-mate of ex-Arsenal academy star Billy Vigar, who died from fatal injuries sustained in a match last weekend, said he and his club have been left 'traumatised' by the horror accident.

Refs' body PGMOL have embarked upon what appears to be a charm offensive and are hosting roadshows with officials and fans of clubs across the Premier League.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United could offer Gareth Southgate a route back into management as pressure continues to build on Ruben Amorim.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Brentford's match against Manchester United in the Premier League.

THE ATHLETIC

Dani Carvajal is set to be out for up to five weeks after sustaining a calf injury during Real Madrid's 5-2 defeat by Atletico Madrid on Saturday. The timeframe means Carvajal is a doubt to feature in El Clasico on October 26.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers hero Derek Ferguson reckons club chiefs have a 'duty of care' to Russell Martin amid fan anger towards the manager.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the SPFL game between Livingston and Rangers.

Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports News

Sunday Supplement is back on Sky Sports News, bringing you the latest and best analysis from the latest football stories.

Dharmesh Sheth is joined by the best journalists from the Sunday papers to offer their expert insight.

Join them from 9am to 11am every Sunday for the new-look Sunday Supplement.