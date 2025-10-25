Watch Man Utd vs Brighton: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Manchester United host Brighton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday October 25, live on Sky Sports.

Man Utd enter this fixture after their first back-to-back league wins under Ruben Amorim and are now ninth in the Premier League table.

After beating Sunderland and Liverpool, another victory against Brighton would move Amorim's side into the top four for the first time since the opening day of the 2024/25 season.

Brighton are one place and one point behind United in 10th place in the table.

Fabian Hurzeler's side are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions and beat Newcastle 2-1 last time out. Brighton could also move into the top four with a win at Old Trafford, depending on the margin of victory.

Last season, Brighton won both fixtures between the two sides, winning 3-1 at Old Trafford in January after triumphing 2-1 at home in August 2024.

When is Man Utd vs Brighton?

Manchester United vs Brighton in the Premier League takes place on Saturday October 25 at Old Trafford. Kick-off is 5.30pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 5pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Premier League highlights shortly after full-time

How to watch Man Utd vs Brighton with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 5pm Tap on the Sky Sports Premier League channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW TV?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Memberships. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Man Utd vs Brighton odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Momentum is everything in betting and sport. Spot the players in form before the markets fully wake up and you're laughing.

Last week, we were on the right lines with Amad Diallo to play a part in a Manchester United goal against Liverpool, and he delivered. He's linking up beautifully down the right with Bryan Mbeumo, forming a partnership that's quietly starting to purr.

Tactically, this match-up looks tailor-made for those two again. Brighton's full-backs push on aggressively, leaving acres of grass behind them which is perfect territory for pace and precision on the counter.

It's easy to picture a scenario of Mbeumo spinning infield, Amad overlapping and the net rippling for a second week in a row. It's 3/1 with Sky Bet for both Amad and Mbeumo to score or assist.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Man Utd vs Brighton team news

Manchester United have minor fitness concerns over Harry Maguire, scorer of the winner against Liverpool last Sunday, and Mason Mount.

"The squad is fine," Ruben Amorim said. "We have some doubts, we had some issues in the week with Harry Maguire and Mason Mount. Nothing serious and we will see tomorrow."

Defender Lisandro Martinez remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has confirmed Diego Gomez is available to start at Old Trafford despite going off during the first half of the win over Newcastle.

But Brighton are still monitoring the fitness of Brajan Gruda (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) and Joel Veltman (calf). Hurzeler said: "They're all close to the team, so maybe one or two of them might be available. They don't have big issues, they're small issues. They are nothing serious. I can't say that they all will be available, I can't say that they won't be available. We have to see how Friday goes and then we have to make a decision."