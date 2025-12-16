Man Utd launch investigation over leak of Ruben Amorim tactical plans - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United have launched an inquiry into how Amorim's plans to tweak his 3-2-4-1 system leaked out on the day of the Bournemouth game - Daily Mail

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after Manchester United's 4-4 draw with Bournemouth in the Premier League, Gary Neville claims that Ruben Amorim got the right players on the pitch after going 3-2 down and caused

Chelsea experienced a 44-per-cent increase in injuries between June and October compared with the previous season, a report released on Tuesday has found. This year's period covers their participation in the Club World Cup and its aftermath - The Guardian

Manchester City are in the process of dramatically slashing their wage bill by upwards of £35m a year amid a major overhaul of Pep Guardiola's squad - Daily Mail

Manchester United have had the worst injury record in the Premier League over the past five years, new research has revealed - The Times

Manchester United are ready to launch a move to sign Antoine Semenyo in January - and they already have plans for where he'd play - Daily Mirror

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim labels Antoine Semenyo 'special' as the race continues in hopes of signing the Bournemouth winger.

Milan are preparing a loan deal for Niclas Fullkrug, who is available after a disastrous spell at West Ham - The Guardian

Man Utd are reportedly in talks to face Wrexham in a pre-season friendly in Finland next summer - The Sun

Ian Rush has been released from hospital having spent two days in intensive care last week with flu - The Guardian

There are a number of clubs interested in signing young Manchester United defender Harry Amass - The Sun

Arsenal have been hit so hard by an injury crisis in defence that Mikel Arteta may have to turn to teenager Marli Salmon - The Sun

Liverpool attacking prospect Kai Morrall is leaving the club to join Leeds United - Daily Mail

Championship

Manchester United and Arsenal have missed out on teenage prospect George Shepherd after he agreed to sign his first professional contract with hometown club Coventry City - Daily Mail

WSL

Chloe Kelly has opened up on how the stress of her deadline-day transfer from Manchester City to Arsenal led to her hair falling out - Daily Telegraph

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

LaLiga

Xabi Alonso has echoed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's call for 'justice' in a major corruption scandal which involves their bitter rivals, Barcelona - Daily Mirror

World Cup

Gary Lineker's podcast company is set to earn a staggering £14m from Netflix during the 2026 World Cup - The Sun

F1

The chances of Christian Horner making his Formula One return with Alpine are increasing amid claims he has set his sights on Otro Capital's minority stake in the team - Daily Telegraph

Rugby Union

The Harlequins senior coach, Jason Gilmore, has praised the ability of Northampton's George Furbank and declined to rule out a move for the England back - The Guardian

Athletics

The Michael Johnson-led Grand Slam Track has been warned by World ­Athletics that it may not be ­permitted to return in 2026 even if it pays off its huge debts - The Guardian