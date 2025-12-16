Man Utd launch investigation over leak of Ruben Amorim tactical plans - Paper talk and football gossip
Headlines from Wednesday's newspapers as Man City look to 'dramatically' slash their wage bill by £35m a year, Man Utd launch a bid to sign Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo in January and Arsenal consider turning to teenager Marli Salmon amid defensive injury crisis
Tuesday 16 December 2025 23:57, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
Premier League
Manchester United have launched an inquiry into how Amorim's plans to tweak his 3-2-4-1 system leaked out on the day of the Bournemouth game - Daily Mail
Chelsea experienced a 44-per-cent increase in injuries between June and October compared with the previous season, a report released on Tuesday has found. This year's period covers their participation in the Club World Cup and its aftermath - The Guardian
Manchester City are in the process of dramatically slashing their wage bill by upwards of £35m a year amid a major overhaul of Pep Guardiola's squad - Daily Mail
Manchester United have had the worst injury record in the Premier League over the past five years, new research has revealed - The Times
Manchester United are ready to launch a move to sign Antoine Semenyo in January - and they already have plans for where he'd play - Daily Mirror
Milan are preparing a loan deal for Niclas Fullkrug, who is available after a disastrous spell at West Ham - The Guardian
Man Utd are reportedly in talks to face Wrexham in a pre-season friendly in Finland next summer - The Sun
Ian Rush has been released from hospital having spent two days in intensive care last week with flu - The Guardian
There are a number of clubs interested in signing young Manchester United defender Harry Amass - The Sun
Arsenal have been hit so hard by an injury crisis in defence that Mikel Arteta may have to turn to teenager Marli Salmon - The Sun
Liverpool attacking prospect Kai Morrall is leaving the club to join Leeds United - Daily Mail
Championship
Manchester United and Arsenal have missed out on teenage prospect George Shepherd after he agreed to sign his first professional contract with hometown club Coventry City - Daily Mail
WSL
Chloe Kelly has opened up on how the stress of her deadline-day transfer from Manchester City to Arsenal led to her hair falling out - Daily Telegraph
LaLiga
Xabi Alonso has echoed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's call for 'justice' in a major corruption scandal which involves their bitter rivals, Barcelona - Daily Mirror
World Cup
Gary Lineker's podcast company is set to earn a staggering £14m from Netflix during the 2026 World Cup - The Sun
F1
The chances of Christian Horner making his Formula One return with Alpine are increasing amid claims he has set his sights on Otro Capital's minority stake in the team - Daily Telegraph
Rugby Union
The Harlequins senior coach, Jason Gilmore, has praised the ability of Northampton's George Furbank and declined to rule out a move for the England back - The Guardian
Athletics
The Michael Johnson-led Grand Slam Track has been warned by World Athletics that it may not be permitted to return in 2026 even if it pays off its huge debts - The Guardian