Ruben Amorim: Man Utd boss defends 'strong words' on academy stars Harry Amass and Chido Obi

Ruben Amorim says there is a level of entitlement at Manchester United as he defended his comments about the club's academy last week.

Last week, when quizzed on not using academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo, Amorim used Harry Amass and Chido Obi as examples, suggesting they were not at the level required for United at the moment.

Both players then posted pictures on their Instagram accounts, which were subsequently deleted, seemingly in response to Amorim's comments. Amass posted a picture of him with a player-of-the-month award at Sheffield Wednesday, while Chido's image was of him celebrating scoring for the U21 side.

When asked about Amass and Obi, Amorim defended his "strong words", suggesting the young players at the club feel "entitled" and the culture needs to change.

What Amorim said about Amass and Obi last week... Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim after being quizzed on his use of academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo:



"I don't know what is going to be the future [for Mainoo]. Let's see after this match.



"Amass is now struggling in the Championship. Chido (Obi) is not always a starter in the U21s.



"All these guys played when a lot of people were saying sack the manager!'

"I think it's the feeling of entitlement that we have in our club," Amorim said in his press conference ahead of Man Utd's trip to Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

"Sometimes strong words are not bad words, sometimes difficult moments is not a bad thing for kids. We don't need to always be accolades in everything, every situation.

"You guys talk about players who speak against clubs because they feel entitlement, then you have legends say if you don't play, leave because everyone is wrong. No, let's stay and fight, let's overcome and maybe the manager is wrong. I have the feeling we need to fight against this feeling."

Image: Chido Obi has featured for Amorim's side

Image: Harry Amass is currently out on loan

"I'm the first one to say I'm failing inside the pitch," he added. "I have that feeling. We are not performing the way we should be but outside the pitch I guarantee I'm not failing this club.

"We talk about the players sometimes forget what it means to play for Man Utd, we as a club forget sometimes who we are. That's the feeling that I have.

"It's the environment, the kids feel entitled and free to respond to the manager with a picture. My office is open but nobody is coming to me. That's the way we can solve things.

"We need to change as a club.

"I didn't say anything wrong, I spoke about how the luck of playing for Man Utd. Sometimes you play for Man Utd and see different realities and you understand football can be so different and you are really lucky to be at Man Utd. That was my point, but let's move on."

Amorim insists he has no issue with Mainoo

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amorim shares his reaction to Jordan Mainoo-Hames' 'Free Kobbie Mainoo' T-shirt which he wore in support of his half-brother during United's 4-4 draw with Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Amorim says there is no problem with Mainoo after his half-brother's T-shirt stunt and hopes the Manchester United midfielder fights for his future at the club.

The homegrown 20-year-old talent has gone from FA Cup hero and starting the Euro 2024 final for England to a bench player over the last 18 months.

Mainoo saw a request to leave on loan rejected in August and is still waiting for his first Premier League start of the campaign, leading to speculation he could depart United in the January transfer window.

The midfielder came off the bench in Monday's 4-4 draw with Bournemouth at Old Trafford, where his half-brother Jordan Mainoo-Hames wore a 'Free Kobbie Mainoo' top and later posted about it on social media.

Asked if he has spoken to Mainoo about the incident, Amorim laughed and then said: "No, it was not Kobbie that wore the T-shirt.

"He is not going to start because of the T-shirt, but he is not going to the bench because of the T-shirt. He is going to play if we feel that he is the right guy to play. That is not an issue.

"I am used to [it]. I am here for a year. It's not new, so we have to deal with that, but I am not going to do something to Kobbie because someone in his family is doing something."

Analysis: Amorim's 'eventful' press conference

Sky Sports News reporter Dan Khan:

It felt like a message to the changing room.

When asked about the situations around Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo this week - Amorim repeatedly spoke about how his office is always open for players to talk to him.

When asked about two young players - Amass and Obi - who both posted messages on social media last week which seemed in defiance of Amorim discussing their lack of first-team involvement this season (both posts were then deleted) - he talked about the feeling of entitlement among the younger players at the squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim says 'everything is now clear' after Bruno Fernandes recent interviews about his future

He repeated that word, 'entitlement'.

It is hard to disagree with the United manager. Obi made seven appearances last season while Amass made five for the first team.

Amass this season has continued his development at Sheffield Wednesday on loan this season - a loan the club felt would seriously improve his future prospects at the club, especially his defensive qualities.

Obi - having watched him multiple times for the U21s, still has plenty of improvement to go with coaches in the academy demanding more in his work off the ball and build-up play.

But both - as well as other players last season - received opportunities because of the multiple injuries to the squad while also prioritising the Europa League. This is what Amorim tried to explain last week and he expanded on today.

There will be a high chance for those in the academy like Shea Lacey and Jack Fletcher to potentially impress in the next month and I expect a few on the bench on Sunday with Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire injured, Casemiro suspended and Amad, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui away for AFCON.