Watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Aston Villa host Manchester United at Villa Park in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday December 21, live on Sky Sports.

Villa enter the weekend third in the Premier League table on 33 points and just three points behind leaders Arsenal. They have won their last six league matches and last nine games in all competitions.

Man Utd are sixth in the table on 26 points after their 4-4 draw with Bournemouth on Monday, two points off the top four.

Last season, Villa and Man Utd drew 0-0 at Villa Park while United won the Old Trafford fixture 2-0.

When is Aston Villa vs Man Utd?

Aston Villa vs Man Utd in the Premier League takes place on Sunday December 21 at Villa Park. Kick-off is 4.30pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd

Aston Villa vs Man Utd odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

This one is primed for chaos.

Both teams rank inside the top four for xG created per 90 when trailing in a match. It's where Villa are actually thriving when it comes to the data.

What this tells us is that if the scoreline changes early, the match won't settle. It'll stretch, open up, and turn into an end-to-end spectacle with two dangerous attacks.

Villa have taken 15 points from losing positions this season, more than any other Premier League side. That's not luck. That's mentality, style and intent.

When they fall behind, they double down on attacking patterns rather than protecting themselves. At Villa Park, that philosophy is heightened, too. Against a Manchester United side that have averaged 3.5 total goals per game this season and one that also thrives in broken, transitional games, that points towards this being a potential banger.

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at 10/11 with Sky Bet is a winner in waiting.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-2

Aston Villa vs Man Utd team news

Unai Emery hopes Emiliano Martinez can return in goal for Aston Villa.

Injured trio Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres and Ross Barkley are unavailable and Harvey Elliott is struggling with illness, while loanee Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club

Manchester United are without Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui who are all at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Casemiro also misses out through suspension after being booked against Bournemouth, while Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire have been ruled out through injury.