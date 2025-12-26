Watch Man Utd vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV and score prediction

Manchester United host Newcastle at Old Trafford a Boxing Day Premier League clash on Friday December 26, live on Sky Sports.

Man Utd enter the weekend seventh in the Premier League table on 26 points, three points off a top-four spot.

Ruben Amorim's side have failed to win their last two league games, drawing 4-4 with Bournemouth before a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa last time out.

Newcastle are 11th in the table and three points behind Man Utd on 23 points.

Eddie Howe's side are also winless in their last two league games, losing 1-0 to Sunderland before a 2-2 draw with Chelsea, although they did beat Fulham 2-1 in the Carabao Cup in between.

Newcastle won both meetings against Man Utd last season, winning 2-0 at Old Trafford before a 4-1 win at St James' Park.

When is Man Utd vs Newcastle?

Manchester United vs Newcastle in the Premier League takes place on Boxing Day, Friday December 26 at Old Trafford. Kick-off is 8pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 7pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Premier League highlights shortly after full-time

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 7pm Tap on the Sky Sports Premier League channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW TV?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Memberships. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Man Utd vs Newcastle odds and score prediction

To follow...