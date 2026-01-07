Watch Burnley vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV and score prediction

Burnley host Manchester United at Turf Moor in a Premier League clash on Wednesday January 7, live on Sky Sports.

Burnley are 19th in the Premier League table on 12 points, nine points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. Scott Parker's side have lost their last two games against Brighton and Newcastle.

Darren Fletcher will be in charge of Man Utd for the first time after taking interim charge following Ruben Amorim's sacking on Monday.

United are sixth in the table on 31 points, three points off fourth-placed Liverpool. They have drawn their last two games against Leeds and Wolves.

The previous meeting between the two sides this season saw Man Utd beat Burnley 3-2 at Old Trafford thanks to Bruno Fernandes' late penalty.

When is Burnley vs Man Utd?

Burnley vs Manchester United in the Premier League takes place on Wednesday January 7 at Turf Moor. Kick-off is 8.15pm UK and Ireland time.

Burnley vs Man Utd odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Although Wolves are propping up the division, Burnley, according to the data, are actually the worst of the 20 teams.

Their expected goals against numbers show them conceding 2.00 xG per 90, the worst figure in the division - that's a team consistently allowing opponents high-quality chances in dangerous areas. Burnley also sit bottom of the league for xG supremacy, posting a damaging -1.07 per 90. In simple terms, they're being comprehensively outplayed almost every week.

Shot volume reinforces the same message. Burnley face more shots than any other Premier League team and concede more big chances than anyone else. This looks a fantastic opportunity for Manchester United's attackers to flex their muscles and the 7/4 with Sky Bet on them on the -1 handicap market looks an interesting angle to explore.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-3