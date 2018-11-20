Chelsea News

Chelsea confident of securing N’Golo Kante to new contract

Last Updated: 20/11/18 2:49pm

Chelsea are hoping to agree terms with N'Golo Kante over a new contract
Chelsea are confident of securing midfielder N'Golo Kante to a new long-term contract, according to Sky sources.

The France World Cup winner, who attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the summer, has over two-and-a-half years remaining on his present deal at Stamford Bridge.

Sky sources understand Chelsea are determined to keep Kante and have no interest in selling him, with talks over a new contract ongoing.

Kante has been an ever-present for Chelsea in the Premier League this season
The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from then-Premier League champions Leicester in July 2016 and helped the Blues win the title in his first campaign.

Kante has started every Premier League match this season under new head coach Maurizio Sarri, who has deployed him in a new attacking midfield role.

He has made 105 appearances in total since arriving from Leicester, scoring four goals.

