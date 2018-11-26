Frank Lampard says Claudio Ranieri changed his career when he joined Chelsea

The Derby manager signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge in 2001 before going on to become the club's all-time leading goal scorer during a successful 13-year spell at the club.

Lampard, who was Ranieri's first English signing as Chelsea boss, didn't win any silverware during the Italian's four-year tenure but the former England international holds him in high regard.

"I am a huge fan of Claudio Ranieri - I love him," Lampard said. "He changed my career! He took me from West Ham to Chelsea as a young 22-year-old.

"Obviously for me that was a catalyst for me to what I could be part of at Chelsea at that point. A great man, a great manager."

Ranieri returned to Premier League management earlier this month as Fulham manager and made an immediate impact with a 3-2 victory against Southampton on Saturday.

The 67-year-old memorably led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016 and Lampard is in no doubt over Ranieri's pedigree at the highest level of management.

"[He] deserves to be working at the top," Lampard added.

"What he did at Leicester will, I believe, never be repeated and is one of the greatest achievements of any manager in all time."

"Delighted for him to be back in the game and a great result for him to start."

Ranieri will return to Stamford Bridge to face his former club on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and Lampard expects a reaction from Chelsea after their 3-1 defeat to Tottenham at the weekend.

"It will be an interesting one for Chelsea and Fulham in their different ways," Lampard said.

"Fulham will now need to put a run of results together to get where they want to be up the table.

"Chelsea obviously have to recover from a defeat against Tottenham which is always a huge game for Chelsea - I know it very well. Both teams have big reasons to want to win it."