Eden Hazard offered record deal by Chelsea to fend off Real Madrid

Eden Hazard could become Chelsea's highest-paid player in the club's history

Chelsea hope their offer to make Eden Hazard the highest paid player in the club's history will finally fend off interest from Real Madrid.

Blues head coach Maurizio Sarri confirmed on Tuesday that there is an offer on the table for the Belgium star to sign and it is now only "up to him" to complete the deal.

Reports emerged in Spain on Wednesday claiming Real Madrid have ramped up their efforts to tempt Hazard away from Stamford Bridge, with his contract moving into its final 18 months in the New Year.

1:29 Eden Hazard explains why he is enjoying playing under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea Eden Hazard explains why he is enjoying playing under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

But Sky Sports News understands Chelsea have made Hazard a huge offer to be the club's highest earner and they are not commenting on reports his wages could rise towards the £300,000-per-week mark.

Talks continue over the player's future and Hazard himself has openly admitted a move is "possible" next summer if he decides not to renew in west London.

2:58 Highlights from Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday Highlights from Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday

Sarri, meanwhile, said ahead of the team's trip to Wolves: "The club is available to sign a new contract immediately but it's up to him if he wants to renew.

"I want Eden here, of course, but I want him here if he wants to stay here. I know very well that there are discussions between the club and the manager of Eden every week."