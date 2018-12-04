Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea willing to offer Eden Hazard new deal 'immediately'

Eden Hazard has a year and a half remaining on his Chelsea deal

Maurizio Sarri says there is a contract on the table at Chelsea for Eden Hazard to sign "immediately", but that it is up to the Belgian whether or not he signs.

Hazard's Chelsea deal expires in the summer of 2020, and he has made no secret of the fact he is "torn" between staying at Stamford Bridge and pursuing a "dream" move to Real Madrid.

Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League

The 27-year-old insists he will not leave in January, and when asked if he could extend his Chelsea deal, Sarri said: "The club is available to sign a new contract immediately, but it's up to him if he wants to renew or not.

"I want Eden here, of course, but I want him here if he wants to stay here.

Sarri also revealed discussions between Chelsea and Hazard's representatives regarding a new contract are ongoing, raising hopes their key player could extend his six-year stay with the Blues.

"I know very well that there are discussions between the club and the manager of Eden every week, I think," said Sarri.

"So if there is something new, the club will call me immediately."