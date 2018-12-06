Marcos Alonso says it is too early to write Chelsea's title hopes off ahead of clash with Manchester City

Marcos Alonso has urged Chelsea to forget about the growing gap to Manchester City when they welcome the Premier League leaders to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Maurizio Sarri's side have fallen 10 points behind City following their 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Wednesday.

Chelsea have won just once in their past four matches but Alonso believes it is too early to talk about the title being out of reach if City win their eighth consecutive league match this weekend.

Alonso said: "It's too early to talk about it, obviously. If we lose we are going to be 13 points from the top and that's a lot of points but we have to think, prepare for the game well, and not pay attention to the table at the moment.

"It is the perfect opportunity to come back. It will be a great game for sure, everyone will be very motivated to play.

"We are very disappointed after the defeat but it is back to work and we will work harder and start playing better as a team."

2:35 Highlights from Wolves' win over Chelsea in the Premier League Highlights from Wolves' win over Chelsea in the Premier League

Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota scored in four second-half minutes at Molineux to cancel out Ruben Loftus-Cheek's deflected opener.

It was Chelsea's second straight away league defeat after a 3-1 loss at Tottenham last month ended their unbeaten start.

"We have to play more as a team. It's something we have to analyse, we will try our best to improve as soon as possible," Alonso added.

"We're not doing very well at the moment. More individually (than) as a team, we have to get better as a collective.

"We had the chances to win, we were controlling the game and started the second half having a couple of chances.

"The last few games we were not loyal to our style of play and, even if we did not deserve it, we lose.

"We are going through a hard moment and you have to work very hard, stay together and get back to winning as soon as possible."