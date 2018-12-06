WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

5:19 A round-up of all the midweek action from matchday 15 in the Premier League, with all 20 teams scoring! A round-up of all the midweek action from matchday 15 in the Premier League, with all 20 teams scoring!

For the first time in eight years, all 20 Premier League teams scored in the same matchday. Watch the goals and highlights from all the midweek matches below.

Manchester United are now four Premier League games without a victory after a frantic 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League

Tottenham moved up to third in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Southampton at Wembley as new Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl watched on from the stands.

2:58 Highlights from Tottenham's win over Southampton in the Premier League Highlights from Tottenham's win over Southampton in the Premier League

Liverpool came from behind to beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor, reducing the gap to Manchester City to two points.

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's win over Burnley in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's win over Burnley in the Premier League

A dogged Newcastle display denied dominant Everton three points as Solomon Rondon's goal earned the visitors a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

2:43 Highlights from Everton's draw with Newcastle in the Premier League Highlights from Everton's draw with Newcastle in the Premier League

Fulham remain bottom of the Premier League table after a 1-1 draw with Claudio Ranieri's former club Leicester at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.

3:00 Highlights from Fulham's draw with Leicester in the Premier League Highlights from Fulham's draw with Leicester in the Premier League

Wolves ended a run of six games without a win in the Premier League by coming from a goal down to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Molineux on Wednesday evening.

2:35 Highlights from Wolves' win over Chelsea in the Premier League Highlights from Wolves' win over Chelsea in the Premier League

Leaders Manchester City survived a late scare to see off Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night.

3:01 Highlights from Manchester City's win over Watford in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's win over Watford in the Premier League

Three goals in an incident-packed first half handed 10-man Brighton a 3-1 victory over rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

2:50 Highlights from Brighton's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League Highlights from Brighton's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Lucas Perez scored twice to help West Ham blow away Cardiff 3-1 as Joe Ralls' penalty miss proved costly on Tuesday.

2:55 Highlights from West Ham's win over Cardiff in the Premier League Highlights from West Ham's win over Cardiff in the Premier League

Bournemouth ended a run of four straight Premier League defeats with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Huddersfield at the Vitality Stadium.