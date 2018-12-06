WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all the goals and the best action from the midweek Premier League games
By Sky Sports Football
Last Updated: 05/12/18 11:45pm
For the first time in eight years, all 20 Premier League teams scored in the same matchday. Watch the goals and highlights from all the midweek matches below.
Scroll down for highlights from Wednesday's six games, and the four matches from Tuesday as well...
Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal
Manchester United are now four Premier League games without a victory after a frantic 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Wednesday night at Old Trafford.
Tottenham 3-1 Southampton
Tottenham moved up to third in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Southampton at Wembley as new Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl watched on from the stands.
Burnley 1-3 Liverpool
Liverpool came from behind to beat Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor, reducing the gap to Manchester City to two points.
Everton 1-1 Newcastle
A dogged Newcastle display denied dominant Everton three points as Solomon Rondon's goal earned the visitors a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.
Fulham 1-1 Leicester
Fulham remain bottom of the Premier League table after a 1-1 draw with Claudio Ranieri's former club Leicester at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.
Wolves 2-1 Chelsea
Wolves ended a run of six games without a win in the Premier League by coming from a goal down to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Molineux on Wednesday evening.
Watford 1-2 Manchester City
Leaders Manchester City survived a late scare to see off Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night.
Brighton 3-1 Crystal Palace
Three goals in an incident-packed first half handed 10-man Brighton a 3-1 victory over rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.
West Ham 3-1 Cardiff
Lucas Perez scored twice to help West Ham blow away Cardiff 3-1 as Joe Ralls' penalty miss proved costly on Tuesday.
Bournemouth 2-1 Huddersfield
Bournemouth ended a run of four straight Premier League defeats with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Huddersfield at the Vitality Stadium.