N'Golo Kante says Chelsea are united against all forms of discrimination

N'Golo Kante insists Chelsea as a football club are united against all forms of discrimination.

Chelsea's 2-0 victory over champions Manchester City on Saturday was marred by an incident of alleged racial abuse from supporters towards Raheem Sterling.

Four fans have been suspended from attending future matches by Chelsea pending investigations into the incident.

Kante, who scored Chelsea's opener at Stamford Bridge, maintains there is no room for discrimination of any kind at Chelsea or in football.

"We heard about it right after the game," Kante told Sky Sports News.

"I know now they have an investigation taking place. We will wait for the outcome of that.

"But we, here at Chelsea, are against all types of discrimination. I hope this will be fixed."