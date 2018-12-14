Cesc Fabregas says singling out Chelsea fans over racist abuse is unfair

Cesc Fabregas has opened up about racism in football

Cesc Fabregas says Chelsea supporters are being made scapegoats for a wider problem of racism in football.

Chelsea fans were accused of racist chanting in their Europa League draw at Vidi on Thursday night.

UEFA has been made aware of alleged racist chanting at the Groupama Arena in Budapest where Chelsea supporters were reportedly heard using an anti-Semitic term in a song aimed at London rivals Tottenham.

It follows a club and police investigation into alleged racist abuse targeting Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

The Chelsea supporter accused has apologised for his behaviour, but denied he used racist language.

1:03 Maurizio Sarri says he wasn't in a position to hear the alleged racist abuse by Chelsea fans in Hungary Maurizio Sarri says he wasn't in a position to hear the alleged racist abuse by Chelsea fans in Hungary

Speaking after Chelsea's 2-2 draw in Hungary on Thursday, Fabregas said: "If we have to be taught a lesson at Chelsea to improve whatever happens around the world, then I'm happy.

"But to point the finger at one football club because of three or four of these people, I don't think it's deserved and I don't agree with that.

"The focus now is on Chelsea for what happened. Unfortunately, if we look around carefully all over the world, all sports, all football clubs, we will find things like that.

"It's true it happened this (past) weekend, we cannot deny that, but to point the finger at one football club because of that I think it's really unfair.

"There's an investigation, the club is dealing with this very, very well. Whatever needs to be done will be done. I've no doubt about that."