David Luiz says Chelsea are in title race and will not settle for top four

0:55 David Luiz says Chelsea are looking to win the Premier League this season David Luiz says Chelsea are looking to win the Premier League this season

David Luiz says Chelsea are in the title race and they are not going to settle for a top four finish.

Chelsea are fourth in the table ahead of their match against Leicester at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and go into the festive period looking to make it three league wins in a row.

Luiz believes they are capable of making up ground on the teams above them.

"Everybody knows the Premier League is so difficult, we have to think step by step," the Brazil international told Sky Sports News.

Watford vs Chelsea Live on

"Of course the boss tries to give us the maths and to give us one direction to follow and we trying to get the points to be there and fighting for the title not just for the top four."

Pushed on whether he thought it was realistic for Chelsea to win the title in Maurizio Sarri's first season in charge, Luiz replied: "Yes, I think so but with humility, with our feet on the ground, thinking step by step.

"Of course we lost some points and it could be better for us at the moment but everybody knows in this league everybody can win against everybody.

3:40 Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Bournemouth Highlights of the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Bournemouth

"It's not my first Premier League [season] so I know anything can happen."

Eden Hazard has played a key part in Chelsea's success so far this season. He is top scorer with 10 goals and scored the winner against Brighton last weekend.

He followed that up with the goal that beat Bournemouth on Wednesday to take Chelsea into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Eden Hazard has scored 99 goals for Chelsea

"He is doing his job," Luiz added. "Everybody knows Eden, he is a great player and I am happy because he is doing his job.

"I have played with him for many years and I think he is now more hungry to score.

"He is intelligent, he has technique, he is a great player and a great personality. I think he is enjoying scoring and I hope he can score this weekend."

2:55 Highlights from Chelsea's 2-1 win over Brighton Highlights from Chelsea's 2-1 win over Brighton

If Hazard does score against Leicester it will be his 100th goal for the club.

"He is one of the best players in the world, everybody knows that," Luiz said.

"It will be a big achievement for him but he will need to double it, and a bit more, to pass Frank Lampard."