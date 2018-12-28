Joe Cole to return to Chelsea as technical academy coach in 2019

Joe Cole will return to former club Chelsea as a technical academy coach in 2019, the club has confirmed.

Sky Sports News reported the two parties were close to an agreement on Friday morning, with the Blues keen for Cole to be involved in bringing their next wave of talent through.

Cole, 37, will work across various age groups over the next six months, including the Chelsea's U18s and development squad, while continuing to study for his coaching qualifications.

It will be Cole's first coaching role since retiring from playing earlier this year.

Speaking to the club's website, Cole said: "Looking to the future, I want to stay involved in the game and I feel I can offer a lot as a coach.

"To lend my experience to help other young footballers achieve their dreams, just like I did, is a big passion of mine."

Chelsea's head of youth development Neil Bath said: 'We are delighted Joe has agreed to return to Chelsea and coach in the academy.

"It has always been our philosophy to have a number of ex-players involved in our coaching structure so they can pass on their unique experiences and what it means to play for Chelsea."

Cole, who joined Chelsea from West Ham in 2003, scored 40 goals in 281 appearances during seven years at Stamford Bridge, winning three Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League runners-up medal.

Joe Cole won three Premier League trophies with Chelsea

He went on to play for Liverpool, Aston Villa and Coventry City before finishing his career in the United States with Tampa Bay Rowdies.

As well as producing players such as John Terry, Robert Huth and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Chelsea's academy has produced a number of successful coaches, including Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and Jody Morris - now Frank Lampard's assistant at Derby.