Chelsea want Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay, says Gianfranco Zola

Bayern Munich have made three bids for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Gianfranco Zola says Chelsea are keen to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi and confirmed Bayern Munich's interest in the winger.

Sky Sports News understands Bayern have made a third bid in excess of £30m for Hudson-Odoi, who is keen on a move to the Bundesliga, but Chelsea are thought to value him closer to £40m.

Zola said Chelsea have "proposed a contract for a while", but are being made to "wait" by Hudson-Odoi, with his deal set to expire in 18 months. It is understood he rejected this extension offer.

"It's about patience. I believe he has a bright future with us, but he will have to learn that right now for him it's important to get better and better every day," Zola said.

"I know Bayern is very interested in him, but we're interested in him as well. For 18 years old, he's got a lot of potential

3:39 German football journalist Raphael Honigstein says Hudson-Odoi has a 'cult following' in the Bundesliga German football journalist Raphael Honigstein says Hudson-Odoi has a 'cult following' in the Bundesliga

"I know he hasn't played probably as much as he wanted, but this is down to the quality of the players in front of him. I've already told the player: it's not a waste of time. It's a time you can get better.

"You have to understand the journey's not finished. He's at an age where it's very important to keep a good attitude. It's not important playing straight away, playing 20 games, it's important to develop."

Hudson-Odoi has recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered in Chelsea's 2-1 Boxing Day win at Watford and could feature in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.