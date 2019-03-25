N'Golo Kante focused on Chelsea amid Real Madrid reports

N'Golo Kante has been linked with a move to Real Madrid

N'Golo Kante insists he is focused on his future with Chelsea amid reports of interest from Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

The midfielder - currently on international duty with France - was asked about reported interest from Zidane, who recently rejoined Real as manager, by French radio station RTL.

And he said: "Today I'm still in Chelsea and what is said elsewhere is not important, I'm focusing on that."

Chelsea already face the prospect of potentially losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in a summer in which they are currently banned from making new additions.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly interested in N'Golo Kante and Sadio Mane

Hazard has admitted he is considering his future, which includes a new contract offer from the Blues, who rejected a £60m offer from the Bernabeu club earlier this month.

Chelsea face a difficult summer of recruitment, having been banned from making new signings in the next two transfer windows by FIFA, pending an appeal.

Reports in Spain this week claim Zidane is also keen to bring in Liverpool's Sadio Mane this summer.