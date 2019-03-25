Andreas Christensen trapped with Chelsea keen to keep players

Andreas Christensen claims Chelsea are refusing to sell any of their players this summer with a transfer ban hanging over the club's head.

In February, FIFA handed the Premier League club a two-window transfer ban after they were found guilty for 29 incidences of breaching rules about signing minors.

Chelsea said they were "astonished" FIFA denied their request to freeze the ban during an appeal and could now go through the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn the decision.

0:13 Eden Hazard laughed off the suggestion he has agreed to join Real Madrid Eden Hazard laughed off the suggestion he has agreed to join Real Madrid

Christensen, who has grown frustrated with limited game-time under head coach Maurizio Sarri, appears to be trapped at Stamford Bridge.

"The messages we've got are that Chelsea can't appeal the case and therefore want to keep all the players," the 22-year-old told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

"The situation I have ended up in has been very difficult to accept."

Christensen has been used sparingly in the league, featuring just three times, but has made 10 appearances during Chelsea's Europa League campaign this season.

"I have tried to show myself on the training track, but it is difficult because it is limited how much we train with all the matches the team is going to play," the centre-back added.

"Now I have played the matches in the Europa League and hope it will continue as long as we are in the tournament."