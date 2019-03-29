Maurizio Sarri tips Callum Hudson-Odoi to join Europe's elite

Maurizio Sarri believes Callum Hudson-Odoi can become "one of the most important players in Europe", but is unsure if he will commit his long-term future to Chelsea.

Hudson-Odoi - yet to be given his first Premier League start by head coach Sarri - made his full England debut in Monday's 5-1 rout of Montenegro, setting up club-mate Ross Barkley for his first goal of the game.

Sarri is insistent Chelsea will not sell Hudson-Odoi in the summer, despite the winger handing in a transfer request in January, but was unable to offer any guarantees he will stay at the club beyond his current deal - which runs out in 2020.

Asked if he expects Hudson-Odoi to be at Chelsea next term, Sarri said: "I think so, I think so. I'm not able to say if he's going to sign a new contract or not, but I think he will stay here with us in any case.

"Probably, in the near future, he will start in 75 to 80 per cent of matches.

"He is doing very well, but he needs to improve more because the potential is really very high. And so I don't want him to stop improving.

"He can become, I think, one of the most important players in Europe."

0:49 Maurizio Sarri has not spoken to Callum Hudson-Odoi about the racist abuse he suffered in Montenegro, but believes he has the mentality to cope Maurizio Sarri has not spoken to Callum Hudson-Odoi about the racist abuse he suffered in Montenegro, but believes he has the mentality to cope

Sarri says Hudson-Odoi's lack of Premier League minutes is a mere coincidence, adding that he would trust the 18-year-old to start in any competition.

"We have to play eight matches in 28 days, and so I am sure that Callum will start in two or three matches," said Sarri.

"Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, for me, it's the same; for me, there's no difference.

"I'm really very confident in him. He has started a lot of matches, not in the Premier League, but that's by chance.

"It's not a problem for me to put him in the starting XI in a Premier League match. He's ready.

"But of course I can play with only two wingers. In the squad we have (Eden) Hazard, Willian, Pedro, so it's not really very easy to start in every match here."

'Hudson-Odoi must keep his feet on the floor'

Sarri added: "He has to stay with his feet on the floor.

"He has to work every day, and improve the left, improve in the defensive phase, improve the movement without the ball. It's for his own good, but also for my good!"