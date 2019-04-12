Chelsea's Eden Hazard should be Premier League Player of the Year, says Olivier Giroud

Eden Hazard has 16 goals in 32 Premier League appearances so far this season

Eden Hazard should win the Premier League Player of the Year award, according to Chelsea team-mate Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, where Giroud should square up to PFA Players' Player of the Year award frontrunner Virgil Van Dijk.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Liverpool defender Van Dijk might be the favourites for the big awards this term, but Giroud believes Chelsea's Belgian playmaker Hazard deserves the top accolade.

Asked to pick his player of the season, Giroud replied: "I would say Eden Hazard, but I think I cannot say who I voted for."

1:03 Jurgen Klopp says there is no point dwelling on Liverpool's 2014 defeat to Chelsea when Steven Gerrard slipped and the Reds' title challenge faded Jurgen Klopp says there is no point dwelling on Liverpool's 2014 defeat to Chelsea when Steven Gerrard slipped and the Reds' title challenge faded

Players are not allowed to vote for team-mates in the PFA awards, leaving Giroud coy on his voting choice for the Players' Player prize.

Chelsea are intent on wrecking Liverpool's Premier League title chances for the second time in five years this weekend, and boost their own top-four bid in the process.

The Blues' 2-0 win at Anfield in April 2014 derailed Liverpool's title bid that year, Steven Gerrard's slip gifting a goal to Demba Ba.

Giroud believes Chelsea boast the potency to repeat that feat on Sunday, with the 32-year-old drawing on prior successes against Van Dijk.

The France forward scored the only goal as Chelsea beat Van Dijk's Liverpool 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in May last year.

1:25 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Chelsea's Eden Hazard has the potential to become the best player in the world Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Chelsea's Eden Hazard has the potential to become the best player in the world

Giroud also netted the winner when France saw off Holland 2-1 in Paris in September, leaving the Chelsea target man to head to Anfield full of confidence this weekend.

"I've played against him personally a few times and it has always been a tough position because he is very good and very strong, but I've scored a few goals playing against his teams," said Giroud.

Virgil van Dijk is a frontrunner for PFA Player of the Year

"I lost against him when we played the Netherlands recently, but I won last year and scored at Stamford Bridge, and scored the winner at the Stade de France against the Netherlands a few months ago.

"We don't have to be scared and no matter who plays we will be 100 per cent focused on winning the game."