Essential stats ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea at Anfield

4:12 This Sunday delivers a blockbuster clash that could define the entire season as Liverpool host Chelsea and we've picked five essential stats ahead of kick-off This Sunday delivers a blockbuster clash that could define the entire season as Liverpool host Chelsea and we've picked five essential stats ahead of kick-off

This Sunday delivers a blockbuster clash that could define the entire season as Liverpool host Chelsea, looking to maintain their charge for a first league title in 29 years.

Manchester City will top the table if they beat Crystal Palace in the first instalment of Super Sunday - but Liverpool would regain top spot if they beat Maurizo Sarri's side.

C Palace vs Man City Live on

The game will be Jurgen Klopp's 200th in charge of Liverpool - with his first ever win as Reds boss being a 3-1 victory at Chelsea, all the way back in October 2015.

But, at Anfield, Chelsea remain the only side he has faced more than once and not yet beaten.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Live on

Klopp becomes the 12th Liverpool manager to take charge of 200 games for the club and he currently possesses a win ratio of 58 per cent in the league - higher than any other manager in the club's league history.

Could he become the first German manager to win the top division title in England?

Liverpool go into the weekend top of the Premier League and have picked up more points after 33 games than in any other season.

The Reds already have three points more than they had the last time they were league champions in 1989/90.

No side has ever failed to win the title with as many points after 33 games but with Manchester City breathing down their necks in this relentless battle, any slip now could be a title-defining one.

Klopp's side hold a slender two-point advantage over City going into the weekend - although the reigning champions have one game in hand - which will be the Manchester derby on April 24.

Liverpool have put their fans through the mill in recent weeks, hanging on to their title tilt with late, match-wining goals - they have been drawing going into the 80th minute in each of their last three games - but have won all three!

It continues a theme, which has seen Liverpool score more goals in the final 15 minutes of games this season than any other side.

But, right behind them, are their opponents on Sunday. Chelsea have scored 19 goals in the closing stages of games this term. In addition, Liverpool's 16 points won from losing positions is also a Premier League high.

So, Sunday's game could be set for another dramatic ending.

With such little margin for error, Liverpool come up against opponents who have had a hold over them at Anfield in recent years.

In all competitions, Chelsea are unbeaten in their last eight meetings in front of the Kop - a run that stretches all the way back to 2012.

The last three Premier League meetings between the sides at Anfield have all finished 1-1 draws, while Liverpool have failed to win any of the last six league meetings on home soil.

In fact, Liverpool have never gone seven Premier League games without a home win against an opponent and will be desperate to avoid that unwanted record at such a critical stage.

And then there was that 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in April 2014 - a devastating blow, as they fell just short of the title.

Sunday is also a huge game for Chelsea as they continue their challenge to secure a top-four finish.

Eden Hazard is enjoying an outstanding season and has already scored a match-winner at Anfield - a spectacular goal that knocked Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup.

No player has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than Hazard, who was at his dazzling best as Chelsea beat West Ham at Stamford Bridge last Monday.

The Belgian has now scored 16 league goals this term and leads the way with 12 assists - he also tops the Premier League this season for successful dribbles and chances created from open play.

So, a huge Sunday awaits in the race for the Premier League title - five years ago in April, 2014, these very two fixtures on Super Sunday saw Manchester City win at Selhurst Park, while Liverpool were beaten at Anfield by... Chelsea.

Will history repeat itself or will Liverpool take a huge step towards the Premier League title?

An unmissable Super Sunday awaits and it all gets underway at 1pm as Crystal Palace host Manchester City before attention turns to Anfield from 4pm as Liverpool face Chelsea.

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.