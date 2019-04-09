Eden Hazard claims this season is his best yet in the Premier League

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher says Eden Hazard is the best player in the Premier League and the Belgian claims this season is his best yet - but do the stats back them up?

Hazard scored both goals at Stamford Bridge on Monday including a goal-of-the-season contender - cooly finishing after a slalom run through West Ham's midfield and defence.

1:00 Take a look at Eden Hazard's stunning solo goal from Chelsea's 2-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League Take a look at Eden Hazard's stunning solo goal from Chelsea's 2-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League

Carragher hailed the Belgian as the league's best on Monday Night Football: "I'm talking over a four or five-year period, who I think is the best player in the Premier League. He does things that other people can't do. How many people could have scored that goal?"

Speaking after the win, Hazard said: "I watched it [the first goal] after the game and, yeah, that's why I'm on the pitch.

"Statistics show it's my best season. The way he [Sarri] wants us to play is the way I want Chelsea to play, so that's why I have a good relationship."

1:50 Jamie Carragher claims Hazard is the best player in the Premier League and has proved that over a five-year period Jamie Carragher claims Hazard is the best player in the Premier League and has proved that over a five-year period

The 28-year-old tops the latest Power Rankings form chart - measured over the last five games - and has soared clear of Salah and Sterling in the season-long chart, suggesting the Real Madrid target has been the league's top-performing player this campaign.

Hazard tops the Premier League this season for goal involvements (28), assists (12), chances created in open play (69), dribbles completed (110) and fouls won (95) - in addition to netting 16 goals, his joint-best league total in England.

So the statistics do, indeed, suggest this season has been Hazard's best yet in a Chelsea shirt - but can the Blues fend off interest from the La Liga powerhouses this summer?

3:13 Following Hazard's beautiful solo goal against West Ham, the MNF team look back at some of his best goals for Chelsea in the Premier League Following Hazard's beautiful solo goal against West Ham, the MNF team look back at some of his best goals for Chelsea in the Premier League

Power Rankings: Best of the rest

Hazard was joined by team-mates Ruben Loftus-Cheek (No 3) and Kepa (No 9) in the top 10 this week, while Leicester also had three representatives among the elite: James Maddison (No 2), Jamie Vardy (No 4) and Youri Tielemans (No 5).

James Maddison could break the Premier League record for direct goals from set-pieces in a single season

Other players to make the top 10 include Crystal Palace stopper Vicente Guaita and Burnley's Ashley Westwood, while Liverpool's Roberto Firmino (No 7) and Everton's Lucas Digne (No 8) both slipped but retained top-10 standings.

The Power Rankings methodology reflects a player's performance by awarding points for 34 different stats.

Below, we present the in-form chart based on performances over the past five Premier League matchdays (with greater weight placed on recent games), your club's top points scorer and the season accumulative chart.

