Chelsea will let Maurizio Sarri leave to become Juventus manager

Maurizio Sarri led Chelsea to Europa League glory and a third-place finish in the Premier League in his debut season in England

Maurizio Sarri will be allowed to leave Chelsea next week and become Juventus manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Sarri has told Chelsea he wants to return to Italy after one season in England and the club have said they will not stand in his way.

The 60-year-old has one year left on his contract - with the option of another year - but never felt comfortable living and working in England and was frustrated he did not have a close relationship with the decision-makers at Chelsea.

Chelsea had no plans to sack Sarri this summer but they do not want to keep someone who is unhappy.

1:21 Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon feels Eden Hazard can make the difference for the Spanish giants next season Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon feels Eden Hazard can make the difference for the Spanish giants next season

He led Chelsea to a 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League final to clinch the first trophy of his managerial career and said afterwards that he "deserved" to stay at the club.

However, Sarri feels he can now leave with his head held high, having qualified for next season's Champions League.

He will become the new Juventus manager, replacing Massimiliano Allegri, who left the Serie A champions at the end of the season after five years in charge.