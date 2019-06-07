Transfer Talk: How Eden Hazard fits at Real Madrid

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host Tom White is joined in the studio by Sky Sports News reporter Aidan Magee and Sky Sports football writer Nick Wright to discuss all the major transfer stories.

Belgian football expert Kristof Terreur also joins the panel to discuss where Eden Hazard will fit in at Real Madrid - the Belgian's move was confirmed on Friday evening - and why Romelu Lukaku is considering his Manchester United future.

Kristof also reveals which defender United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made a top summer target for the club.

Staying with United, the panel assess the futures of Paul Pogba and David de Gea as well as the imminent arrival of Daniel James at Old Trafford.

London Evening Standard chief football reporter James Olley reveals the areas Arsenal will look to strengthen in the summer and the financial constraints facing manager Unai Emery as he aims to improve his squad.

After Christian Eriksen admitted he was open to a move away from Tottenham, the panel examine what his departure could mean for Spurs and who could potentially replace him.

