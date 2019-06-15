Tammy Abraham wants Chelsea breakthrough following Aston Villa loan spell

0:29 Tammy Abraham is hoping to get a chance to prove himself at Chelsea next season after a successful loan spell at Aston Villa last season Tammy Abraham is hoping to get a chance to prove himself at Chelsea next season after a successful loan spell at Aston Villa last season

Tammy Abraham says he wants to "breakthrough" at Chelsea in the Premier League next season after a successful loan spell with Aston Villa.

Abraham, 21, scored 26 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Villa last season, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs.

The England U21 international has not completely ruled out a permanent switch to Aston Villa, but maintains his first intention is to work his way into the first-team picture at Stamford Bridge next season.

"You can never say never," he told Sky Sports News when asked about a return to Villa.

"Chelsea is obviously the club that I have been at since a young so the aim is to try and breakthrough there.

"Like I say, you can never say never. We'll see how things look."

The build-up to the new season gathered momentum with the release of fixture lists on Thursday.

Abraham says he kept an eye out for both Chelsea and Aston Villa's schedule.

"I looked at both, I was excited," he said.

Frank Lampard is Chelsea's top choice to become their new manager - Sky sources

"It's good to see Aston Villa in the Premier League so I still follow them on social media - I always look out for them as well."

Abraham, a graduate of Chelsea's academy. has only made three first-team appearances for the Blues.

He will be hoping to get a chance under potential new manager Frank Lampard, who according to Sky sources is Chelsea's top choice to replace Maurizo Sarri following his departure.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.