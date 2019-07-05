Frank Lampard arrives at Chelsea training ground to begin reign as head coach

0:12 Frank Lampard has arrived for his first day of training as Chelsea boss, along with technical and performance advisor Petr Cech Frank Lampard has arrived for his first day of training as Chelsea boss, along with technical and performance advisor Petr Cech

Frank Lampard has arrived for his first day at work after he was officially named Chelsea head coach on Thursday after weeks of speculation.

Club legend Lampard signed a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge and will now attempt to replicate his glorious career as a Blues player by securing some silverware off it.



After his high-profile introduction to the media at the news conference to confirm his new role, Lampard - Chelsea's record goalscorer who won 11 major trophies during his timer as a player in west London - now begins the hard graft on the training ground.

Lampard will now prepare his side for a busy pre-season campaign and an opening clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season - live on Sky Sports on August 11.

Meanwhile, Derby have named Frank Lampard's successor, with former Netherlands international Phillip Cocu confirmed as Rams manager on a four-year deal on Friday.