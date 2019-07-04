Frank Lampard will demand commitment from Chelsea players, says Harry Redknapp

1:08 Harry Redknapp revealed his delight in Frank Lampard's appointment at Chelsea, believing his nephew will demand total commitment from his players Harry Redknapp revealed his delight in Frank Lampard's appointment at Chelsea, believing his nephew will demand total commitment from his players

Frank Lampard will demand the same level of commitment and effort from his Chelsea squad that he gave as a player, according to his uncle Harry Redknapp.

Lampard was confirmed as Maurizio Sarri's successor on Thursday and signed a three-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 41-year-old won 11 major trophies, including three Premier League titles and the 2012 Champions League during his 13 years at Chelsea and remains the club's all-time leading scorer with 211 goals.

Such success did not come without plenty of effort, says Redknapp, who believes Chelsea's current crop will be expected to work for the cause.

"He has a special way about him." Redknapp told Sky Sports News. "He is a very educated boy.

"He is the best trainer I have seen in all my years of football. I have never seen anyone work so hard on the training ground.

"I am sure you can ask Jose Mourinho, you can ask Claudio Ranieri, you can ask anybody who worked with him - he trained like nobody you have ever seen.

"He will expect the same level of effort and commitment from the players at Chelsea. He will demand it. If he gets that, then Chelsea are in for a great time."

Redknapp also revealed that he had an influence on Lampard getting the Derby job, where he spent last season before returning to Stamford Bridge.

"A year ago, when Derby had lost their manager and I rang Mel Morris (Derby's owner) and asked him who he was going to give the job to and he said an experienced manager. And I said 'Mel, you keep picking managers and you are not doing very well at the moment," Redknapp added.

"I said 'take Frank Lampard' and he said 'no, I want experience', so I said 'take Frank Lampard! He will be a different class for you, he will bring so much to your football club - he is a special talent.'

"In the end he listened and two months later, he is ringing me and saying 'Harry, I am so glad I listened to you he is amazing.'"

