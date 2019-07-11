Chelsea's Reece James recovering following successful surgery

James came through the Chelsea academy but is yet to play for the first team

Chelsea full-back Reece James is recovering in hospital after having successful surgery on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was stretchered off with an ankle ligament injury during England's Toulon Tournament defeat to Chile last month, although he did not specify that he had undergone ankle surgery.

James posted a picture of himself in a hospital bed on Thursday with the caption: "I'm thankful surgery went well this evening. Minor setbacks for major comebacks! See you all soon! Thanks for the support."

James's surgery comes just a week after he posted footage of himself on social media running following his injury.

The right-back fell awkwardly during the first half of the match against Chile and required oxygen as he left the pitch, with the game being held up for eight minutes.

James is one of several young players who have been tipped to feature for Chelsea's first team this season following the appointment of Frank Lampard as head coach and the transfer ban imposed on the club.

He impressed on loan at Wigan last season, playing 45 times as he was named in the Championship team of the season.

Fellow Chelsea academy graduates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also currently recovering from surgery having suffered Achilles injuries in recent months.